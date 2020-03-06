Lebanon lodges UN Security Council complaint over Israeli violations
Press TV – March 6, 2020
Lebanon has condemned incessant Israeli violations of its airspace, and filed a complaint at the UN Security Council over serious and numerous breaches of the Lebanese sovereignty and UNSC Resolution 1701.
On Friday, Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Nassif Hitti discussed the latest developments in southern Lebanon as well as Beirut’s commitment to the resolution during a meeting with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubitsch.
Hitti then expressed his great resentment over violation of Lebanon’s airspace by the Israeli regime.
Syria’s official news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military source, reported early on Thursday that Syrian air defenses had intercepted Israeli missiles over strategic Quneitra province in the country’s southwest.
“At 00:30 on Thursday our air defense monitored Israeli warplanes coming from northern occupied Palestine toward Saida, and several missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace toward the central area,” the source added.
The missiles were intercepted successfully, he pointed out.
Israel violates Lebanon’s airspace on an almost daily basis, claiming the flights serve surveillance purposes.
Lebanon’s government, the Hezbollah resistance movement and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have repeatedly condemned the overflights, saying they are in clear violation of UN Resolution 1701 and the country’s sovereignty.
UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brokered a ceasefire in the war of aggression Israel launched against Lebanon in 2006, calls on Tel Aviv to respect Beirut’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In 2009, Lebanon filed a complaint with the United Nations, presenting over 7,000 documents pertaining to Israeli violations of Lebanese territory.
Would that something constructive might come of this, but the UNSC is of course (deliberately) toothless, spineless, and essentially comatose.
(Can’t a [seasoned] observer just imagine the criminal minds of the Ziomonster’s planners, sending war planes from Palestine through Lebanese air space to fire missiles into Syrian land and sovereignty…while knowing full well that impunity is their “reward.”? That, folks, is time-honored Zionist in-the-face arrogance, delivered with lethality, vindictiveness, and psychotic glee.)
“In 2009, Lebanon filed a complaint with the United Nations, presenting over 7,000 documents pertaining to Israeli violations of Lebanese territory.” Well, that complaint is surely covered with a thick layer of dust…and how many more “violations” have been documented in the intervening 11-or-so years?
Damn.
Comment by roberthstiver | March 6, 2020 |
“That, folks, is time-honored Zionist in-the-face arrogance, delivered with lethality, vindictiveness, and psychotic glee.”
“LIKE”……And, THEY complain that there are SO MANY “Anti-Semites” around today???
And, the silence from “the World’s Policeman” is deafening”……..So the Zio’s will keep up the provocations……while the “World’s Policeman” labels IRAN as “a danger to World Peace”.
The USA Government is SO ‘in the grip’ of the Zio’s, it doesn’t even realize how hypocritical it is, in the eyes of the World…..
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | March 6, 2020 |