Russia Reportedly Creating ‘Medical Special Ops Units’

Sputnik – March 10, 2020

The Russian Defence Ministry will be creating medical special ops units in all military districts starting this year, Russian media reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed military source.

Each of the medical units will comprise around 200 military medics capable of working in acting combat zones, in zones with declared emergency situations and epidemic zones.

Besides military medics and necessary medical equipment, the newly introduced units will also include field kitchens, bathhouses, tents and truck-mounted dressing rooms.

“Highly qualified medics, capable of carrying out complicated surgery are very important in acting combat zones as it can save the health and lives of servicemen. It’s of critical importance to receive professional surgery in the first hours after a heavy injury,” the source said.

According to the source, the medical special ops units could take part in military campaigns as well as conduct peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.

Previously, such units were used for relief efforts in Syria, assisted the authorities of the Republic of Guinea during the Ebola virus outbreak and helped to deal with outcomes of the last year’s devastating floods in Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast.

  1. This reminds me, inter alia, of Cuba’s repute for providing fast and needed medical/health expertise to crisis situations and (with far less/no sincere humanitarian instincts…heavy on the propaganda/self-serving end) the Ziomonster’s breast-beating “mobile medical teams.”

    May Russia have much success–both internally and with “conduct (of) peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.” It should also have salutary downstream effects as individual and industry medical knowledge and applications benefit society, e.g., integration of medics into civilian communities and health institutions after retirement.

    Comment by roberthstiver | March 10, 2020


