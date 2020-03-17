Coronavirus and Climate Change – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 03/17/2020
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube
It’s silent. Invisible. It’s spreading everywhere. It’s going to kill us all. We have to take extraordinary measures to combat it. Coronavirus? No, silly! CO2. But it’s not me making the comparison. Find out what the climate schemers and technocrat dreamers have in mind for humanity, and how it’s reflected in the post-virus world in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.
SHOW NOTES
How the Climate Crisis Is Making the Spread of Infectious Diseases Like Coronavirus More Common
Climate Change and Health: Readiness and Resilience
STUDY: Climate Change Releasing Unknown Viruses
Time: Coronavirus is Messing Up pre-COP26 Climate Conferences
What would happen if the world reacted to climate change like it’s reacting to the coronavirus?
Coronavirus prompts Friday climate rallies go online
Different Crises: Coronavirus & Climate Change
The Real Threat: Will Coronavirus Confinement Fight Climate Change?
Coronavirus can trigger a new industrial revolution
Coronavirus leads to decrease in CO2 emissions: Can it last? | DW News
Eco-life in 2040 (planned-opolis)
March 17, 2020
