Kremlin slams ‘unfounded’ EU report on Russian pandemic disinformation
RT | March 18, 2020
An EU report which accuses Russia of waging a disinformation campaign around Covid-19 isn’t backed by a single fact and has nothing to do with common sense. That’s according to Vladimir Putin’s spokesman.
Earlier, the Financial Times claimed that it obtained findings by the European External Action Service (EEAS), which insist that the “Russian pro-Kremlin media” is running a “significant disinformation campaign” to stoke “confusion, panic and fear” in the EU and the US to “aggravate the coronavirus pandemic crisis.”
“I can’t comment on this from the point of view of common sense,” Dmitry Peskov said when asked by journalists about the controversial paper. “One might expect that this Russophobic obsession would decline in the current situation, but as we see it’s not happening.”
The EEAS’ report didn’t even include a single example or a reference to a specific media outlet, so all the accusations are “unfounded,” Peskov concluded.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
March 18, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Russophobia | European Union
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Coronavirus and Climate Change
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Craft Silent About Alleged Role in Boston Bombing
By Christopher Bollyn | April 11, 2014
Were these two men seen using ear-phones and carrying large black backpacks near the finish line of last year’s Boston Marathon working for Craft International?
One thing is certain: Craft does not want to answer this question. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,811,054 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia Bahrain BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
brianharryaustralia on No evidence shows COVID-19 ori… brianharryaustralia on Sheldon Adelson keeps casinos… michael on Sheldon Adelson keeps casinos… 5 dancing shlomos on Sheldon Adelson keeps casinos… roberthstiver on Sheldon Adelson keeps casinos… elmerfudzie on Coronavirus and Climate Change… roberthstiver on Why has NATO Failed to Exploit… brianharryaustralia on ‘Reciprocal measures’: Beijing… rkm009 on Why has NATO Failed to Exploit… brianharryaustralia on Meet Eli Rosenbaum, the Justic… brianharryaustralia on Meet Eli Rosenbaum, the Justic… brianharryaustralia on Why has NATO Failed to Exploit… ontogram on Israel settlers attack Palesti… roberthstiver on ‘Russian troll firm’ says it h… roberthstiver on DOJ drops charges against ‘Rus…
Aletho News
- Kremlin slams ‘unfounded’ EU report on Russian pandemic disinformation March 18, 2020
- No evidence shows COVID-19 originated in Wuhan: Chinese expert March 18, 2020
- Russiagate all over again: Secret EU report blames Russia for coronavirus ‘confusion, panic and fear’ March 18, 2020
- Sheldon Adelson keeps casinos open despite coronavirus danger March 18, 2020
- Coronavirus and Climate Change – #PropagandaWatch March 17, 2020
- Why has NATO Failed to Exploit Turk-Russia “Tensions” in Syria? March 17, 2020
- US Military Accuses North Korea of Lying About Coronavirus Infection Rate of Zero March 17, 2020
- ‘Reciprocal measures’: Beijing tells NYT, WSJ, WaPo journalists to hand in credentials as US-China media war rolls on March 17, 2020
- Corporate Media Condone Destruction of Venezuela’s Voting Machines March 17, 2020
- ‘Russian troll firm’ says it has a $50bn grudge to settle with US after indictment dropped by DoJ March 17, 2020
- Meet Eli Rosenbaum, the Justice Department’s Nazi Hunter March 17, 2020
- DOJ drops charges against ‘Russian trolls’ after they dared demand evidence in US court March 17, 2020
- US-Led Coalition Closing Several Bases in Iraq Following Rocket Attacks – Reports March 17, 2020
- Circle in the Darkness: Memoir of a World Watcher – Book Review March 16, 2020
- Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers in Jordan Valley March 16, 2020
- Israeli historian Ilan Pappé on the ethnic cleansing of Palestine March 16, 2020
- Beijing believes COVID-19 is a biological weapon March 16, 2020
- Coronavirus and the Sun: a Lesson from the 1918 Influenza Pandemic March 16, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- SAARC can learn from China to fight Covid-19 March 18, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- T4 Capacity Auction For 2023/24 March 18, 2020
- Is this what a Green world would look like? March 18, 2020
- Coronavirus Gives Us A Glimpse Of The Future March 17, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply