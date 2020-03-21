Medical Martial Law 2020
Corbett • 03/21/2020
As the lockdowns go into place and the military takes to the streets in country after country, the decades of preparation for medical martial law are finally paying off for the pandemic planners. Today on this emergency edition of The Corbett Report podcast, James lays out the steps that have led us to the brink of martial law and the steps that are being taken to implement it now. Please help to spread this important information and to raise awareness of the crisis that we are facing.
SHOW NOTES
Episode 086 – Medical Martial Law
The Model State Emergency Health Powers Act
An Internal Pandemic Document Shows the Coronavirus Gives Trump Extraordinary Powers
Operations Plan for Pandemic Response
Trudeau announces restrictions on entry into Canada
Trudeau announces Canadians abroad will not be allowed entry to country if they exhibit symptoms of Covid-19
Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development (Lock Step Rockefeller Foundation scenario)
Episode 228 – How to Become a Billionaire (and what to do with it)
The Coronavirus and the New World Order. “War is in the Air”
Ebola reporting on The Corbett Report
The Next Epidemic — Lessons from Ebola by Bill Gates
Operation Dark Winter Part 1 / Part 2 / Part 3 / Part 4
Trump invokes rare powers to combat coronavirus outbreak he previously downplayed, calling it ‘war
New CDC pandemic quarantine powers enacted
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlights Reel
Prop Report special report Event 201 Agenda
Event 201 Call to Action (7 recommendations)
Facebook, Reddit, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube issue joint statement on misinformation
Facebook “Bug” Blocks News Articles About Covid-19 Pandemic
WHO warns of coronavirus ‘infodemic’ — an epidemic of too much information
Event 201 coronavirus plushies
Politifact “Fact Check” on plushies
Trump taps emergency powers as virus relief plan proceeds
Two temporary hospitals handed over to army medical team in Wuhan
Israeli military enters state of war amid nationwide curfew over COVID19
Italy braces for extended lockdown as COVID-19 death toll surpasses China
National Guard Deployed To Help Contain Coronavirus In NYC Suburb
The #NYCLockdown is About to Begin. Here’s What You Need to Know.
War, Martial Law, and the Economic Crisis by Peter Dale Scott
What’s the full extent of Trump’s disaster authority? That’s classified, security expert says
Here’s the latest National Guard mobilizations by state
Coronavirus vs. Constitution: What can government stop you from doing in a pandemic?
America’s national security machine stares down a viral threat
U.S. government, tech industry discussing ways to harness location data to combat coronavirus
Israel Joins Totalitarian States Using Coronavirus To Spy On Citizens
Coronavirus: Thousands of armed forces staff could be put on standby over COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus: How the Emergencies Act could help Canada’s struggling economy
New “Emergency Measures” Will Come From The QUARANTINE ACT!! This Is NOT Looking Good For Canada!!!
