WUHAN OUTBREAK: CHINA DEMANDS AN HONEST ACCOUNTING
By Thomas Hon Wing Polin | March 22, 2020
- It is now virtually certain that COVID-19 was brought to Wuhan by American troops taking part in the city’s World Military Games last Oct. 18-27.
- The 300-strong US contingent stayed 300 meters from the Huanan Seafood Market where China’s outbreak began (see map below) at the Wuhan Oriental Hotel.
- Five of the US troops developed a fever on Oct. 25 and were taken to an infectious-diseases hospital for treatment.
- 42 employees of the Oriental Hotel were diagnosed with COVID-19, becoming the first cluster in Wuhan. At the time only 7 people from the market had been thus diagnosed (and treated before the hotel staff). All 7 had contact with the 42 from the hotel. From this source, the virus spread to the rest of China.
- The American Military Games team trained at a location near Fort Detrick, the military’s viral lab closed down by the CDC in July for various deficiencies.
- The big question now is whether the transmission was planned, or accidental.
- Chinese authorities are awaiting an explanation from US authorities.
- A few days ago, Mike Pompeo phoned Yang Jiechi, Chinese State Councillor for Foreign Affairs. Pompeo’s counterpart is actually Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Yang is Wang’s boss, so Pompeo wanted to talk about something urgent and important.
- Pompeo wanted the Chinese not to publicize what they had found.
- Yang’s reply: “We await your solemn explanation, especially about Patient Zero.”
China’s leaders have long suspected US military involvement in the Wuhan outbreak but were determined to stop the disease before pursuing the Americans for an honest accounting.
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply