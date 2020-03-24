Aletho News

How to Practice Proper Social Distancing – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 03/24/2020

We are being told to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing. We are being told to quarantine shame those who break the new societal taboos. So how exactly do you introduce entirely new cultural norms across much of the world in the space of just a few weeks? Watch and learn.

SHOW NOTES:
Man screams out window, makes international news

New Yorkers Do Their Part to Help ‘Flatten the Curve’ … by Yelling Out Their Windows

‘Quarantine shaming’: US navigates radical new social norms

Federal, local governments consider fines, prison to enforce social distancing

It’s Time To Reject “The New Normal”

Coronavirus Crackdown – Beware “the new normal”

We’re not going back to normal

The Propaganda Report – Normalizing Our Virtual Future, Olympics Postponed, New York Sex Advisory

WHO Changes ‘Social Distancing’ to ‘Physical Distancing’

