Digital Dollars and Technocracy on Steroids – #NewWorldNextWeek
corbettreport
Welcome to the 402nd episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: The ‘EARN IT’ Bill Is the Government’s (Open) Plan to Scan Every Message Online
https://bit.ly/2wCpMVq
S.3398 – EARN IT Act of 2020
https://bit.ly/2UzpXsw
The EARN IT Act Is the New FOSTA
https://bit.ly/2xnVqWH
Congress Must Stop the Graham-Blumenthal Anti-Security Bill
https://bit.ly/39luy78
Video: The EARN IT Act – Holding the Tech Industry Accountable in the Fight Against Online Child Sexual Exploitation
https://bit.ly/2WICs7O
Story #2: ‘Digital Dollar’ Stripped From Pelosi Plandemic Bill, Still
https://bit.ly/2vNRMF5
White House, Senate Reach Historic $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears
https://cnn.it/33LW6Bd
Episode 328 – The Bitcoin Psyop
https://bit.ly/33WYUff
Story #3: Mobile Phone Industry Explores Worldwide Tracking Of Users
http://archive.is/4azLv
GSMA: Global System for Mobile Communications
https://bit.ly/2WICzjK
Police in California Plan to Use Drones to Enforce Quarantine Lockdown
https://bit.ly/33L90zz
Israel Joins Totalitarian States Using Coronavirus To Spy On Citizens
https://bit.ly/2UjUQ5f
U.S. Government, Tech Industry Discussing Ways To Harness Location Data To Combat Coronavirus
https://bit.ly/39gSPuP
March 26, 2020
No comments yet.
Featured Video
Digital Dollars and Technocracy on Steroids
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
FBI’s Track Record On Creating Terrorism Destroys The Official Boston Marathon Bombing Narrative
By Lee Rogers | Blacklisted News | April 21, 2013
The Federal Bureau of Investigation or the FBI has been manufacturing fake terror plots only to later claim that they foiled the same plots that they created. This is a historical fact. They have been doing this for decades and have greatly accelerated these programs following the 9/11 attacks and the official launch of the so-called war on terror. Is it any surprise that the FBI was in close contact with at least one of the two Russian brothers who have been accused by the FBI of being behind the Boston Marathon bombings? It shouldn’t be when you also consider that the FBI actually allowed the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center to go forward and did nothing to stop it. Accusations have even been made by Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols that a high level FBI source had been directing Tim McVeigh in the plot to blow up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. So not only does the FBI have a track record of creating fake terror plots but they have a track record of allowing real terror plots to take place. With this in mind, the FBI has no credibility with their alleged on-going investigation into the Boston Marathon bombings.
Let’s first take a look back at the FBI’s involvement in the events that led up to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
