The Deep State’s Demolition of Democracy
By James Bovard | FFF | March 26, 2020
“Thank God for the Deep State,” declared former acting CIA chief John McLaughlin while appearing on a panel at the National Press Club last October. In 2018, the New York Times asserted that Trump’s use of the term “Deep State” and similar rhetoric “fanned fears that he is eroding public trust in institutions, undermining the idea of objective truth and sowing widespread suspicions about the government and news media.”
But barely a year later, the Deep State had gone from a figment of paranoid right-wingers’ imagination to the great hope for the salvation of American democracy. Much of the media is now conferring the same exulted status on the Deep State that was previously bestowed on Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Almost immediately after its existence was no longer denied, the Deep State became the incarnation of virtue in Washington.
The Deep State commonly refers to officials who secretly wield power permanently in Washington, often in federal agencies with vast sway and little accountability. A New York Times article in October gushed that “over the last three weeks, the deep state has emerged from the shadows in the form of real live government officials, past and present … and provided evidence that largely backs up the still-anonymous whistle-blower” on Donald Trump’s phone call to the president of Ukraine. New York Times columnist James Stewart declared, “There is a Deep State, there is a bureaucracy in our country who has pledged to respect the Constitution, respect the rule of law…. They work for the American people.” New York Times editorial writer Michelle Cottle proclaimed, “The deep state is alive and well” and hailed it as “a collection of patriotic public servants.” They were echoing earlier declarations by Washington Post columnist Eugene Roberts and former top Justice Department official Preet Bharar: “God bless the ‘Deep State.’”
Former CIA Director John Brennan, appearing on the same panel as McLaughlin in October, declared, “The reason why Mr. Trump has this very contentious relationship with CIA and FBI and the deep state people is because they tell the truth.” Much of the media coverage of the Trump impeachment is following that dubious storyline.
“We lied, we cheated, we stole.”
Five years ago, John Brennan’s CIA ignited what should have been a constitutional crisis when it was caught illegally spying on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which was compiling a massive report on the CIA torture program. After 9/11, the CIA constructed an interrogation regime by “consulting Egyptian and Saudi intelligence officials and copying Soviet interrogation methods,” the New York Times reported in 2007. Secret Bush administration torture memos “set the C.I.A. loose to slam suspects’ heads into walls up to 30 times in a row, to deprive suspects of sleep for more than a week straight, to confine them to small dark boxes for hours at a time … and to suffocate them with water to induce the perception that they are drowning,” Georgetown University law professor David Cole noted. But the only official who went to prison was John Kirakou, a former CIA analyst who publicly admitted that the CIA was waterboarding.
Is the Deep State more trustworthy when it is killing than when it is torturing? Brennan declared in 2016 that “the president requires near-certainty of no collateral damage” before approving a drone strike. Confidential CIA documents revealed that the CIA had little or no idea whom it was killing most of the time with its drone attacks in Pakistan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, and other nations. Salon.com summarized an NBC News report: “Even while admitting that the identities of many killed by drones were not known, the CIA documents asserted that all those dead were enemy combatants. The logic is twisted: If we kill you, then you were an enemy combatant.” Lying about drone killings quickly became institutionalized throughout the Deep State. The New York Times reported in 2015, “Every independent investigation of the [drone] strikes has found far more civilian casualties than administration officials admit.”
The Deep State is practically designed to destroy privacy while enabling government officials to deny sweeping abuses. Former National Security Agency analyst Edward Snowden declared in 2014, “There’s definitely a deep state. Trust me, I’ve been there.” The NSA’s credibility was obliterated in 2013 when Snowden revealed the NSA can tap almost any cell phone in the world, access anyone’s email and web-browsing history, and crack the vast majority of computer encryption. But the NSA’s definition of “terrorist suspect” was ludicrously broad, including “someone searching the web for suspicious stuff.” Snowden also revealed that each day phone companies turned over tens of millions of phone records of average Americans to the feds. A few months before Snowden’s revelations, National Intelligence director James Clapper lied to Congress when he denied that the NSA collects “any type of data at all on millions, or hundreds of millions of Americans.” The fact that Clapper was not charged with perjury did nothing to burnish the credibility of the Justice Department.
Impeachment proceedings have been spurred in large part by disputes over Donald Trump’s phone call to the president of Ukraine. The House Intelligence Committee heard testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukrainian-born officer who listened in to the call while serving on the National Security Council. Vindman was “deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy,” the Washington Post reported. Which provision of the Constitution gives junior military officers sway over foreign policy? Because Vindman objected to Trump’s efforts to decrease tension with Russia, the Washington establishment quickly hailed him and thus encouraged other military officers and government officials to pull strings to subvert policies of which the media disapprove.
It is naive to expect the Deep State to provide an antidote to the sordidness of American politics. The Friends of the Deep State talk of certain federal agencies as if they exist far above the sordid details of political life — or even of human nature. Former CIA boss McLaughlin declared, “This is the institution within the U.S. government that … is institutionally committed to objectivity and to telling the truth. It’s whole job is to speak the truth — it is engraved in marble in the lobby.” But historically, atrium engravings have proven a weak surety for bureaucratic candor. In reality, the CIA and other Deep State agencies are notorious for suppressing convicting truths about themselves. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently described the CIA’s modus operandi when he was director: “We lied, we cheated, we stole. It’s like we had entire training courses.”
Power and truth
Promises that the chiefs of the CIA and other intelligence agencies will “speak truth to power” have become a Washington ritual in the years since the 9/11 attacks. No matter how brazenly political appointees lie, members of Congress assure the media and constituents that the next nominee will be as honest as George Washington. The “speak truth to power” bromide was recited after Trump nominated Gina Haspel as CIA chief. At her confirmation hearings, the public heard plenty about Haspel’s meeting with Mother Teresa but almost nothing about her key role in the CIA torture scandal — including the illegal destruction of recordings of torture sessions.
Another reason to distrust the Deep State is that its arch practitioners are honored regardless of their iniquities. Former CIA bosses McLaughlin and Brennan were speaking on a panel sponsored by the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy, and International Security, named after the former chief of the National Security Agency and the CIA. As Trevor Timm noted in the Columbia Journalism Review in 2017, “Hayden has a long history of making misleading and outright false statements, and by the estimation of many lawyers, likely committed countless felonies during the Bush administration.” Hayden set up the illegal, unconstitutional wiretapping program after 9/11 that the New York Times exposed in late 2005. When the Senate Intelligence Committee released its report on CIA torture in 2014, it included a 36-page appendix filled with Hayden’s “testimony to Congress, next to the actual facts showing statement after statement he made was inaccurate, misleading, false, or outright lies,” Timm noted. Naming that Center after Hayden simply reflects the prevailing Deep State aggrandizement in the Greater Washington Metropolitan area.
The Deep State has an appalling record of abusing the whistleblowers who are now being acclaimed. A draft Intelligence Community Inspector General report last year found that intelligence agencies refused to recognize retaliation against whistleblowers in 99 percent of cases. A 2017 report by Foreign Policy magazine concluded that “the intelligence community’s central watchdog is in danger of crumbling thanks to mismanagement, bureaucratic battles, clashes among big personalities, and sidelining of whistleblower outreach and training efforts.” After CIA Inspector General John Helgerson compiled a condemnatory report on the CIA’s post–9/11 interrogation program, CIA chief Michael Hayden launched a major investigation of Helgerson in 2007, provoking outrage on Capitol Hill. (The CIA managed to delay the release of Helgerson’s report for five years, thereby keeping both Congress and the American people in the dark regarding shocking abuses.)
The Trump–Deep State clash is a showdown between a presidency that is far too powerful versus federal agencies that have become fiefdoms that enjoy immunity for almost any and all abuses. Most of the partisans of the Deep State are not championing “government under the law.” Instead, this is a dispute over who will be permitted to break the law and dictate the policies to America and the world. Former CIA and NSA boss Hayden proudly proclaimed, “Espionage is not just compatible with American democracy, espionage is essential to American democracy.” And how can we know if the Deep State’s espionage is actually pro-democracy or subversive of democracy? If they told you, they would have to kill you. The Founding Fathers never intended for covert agencies to trumpet a right to correct voters’ verdicts.
Neither the White House nor the CIA, NSA, nor other Deep State agencies should enjoy immunity from the law or deserve blind trust from average Americans or the establishment media. A wayward president (especially a first-term president) can eventually be checked at the ballot box. But who or what can check the Deep State?
This article was originally published in the February 2020 edition of Future of Freedom.
Death of a Supermafia
If you know the enemy and know yourself you need not fear the results of a hundred battles.
— Sun Tzu
We are in the final throws of a war against a supermafia that has plagued humanity for longer than we have records. This “Deep State” criminal network is a form of nationless dark power that has sickened all societies worldwide. It is like an unseen fungus or cancer in the intestines of human culture, and gorges itself on our energy for its own malignant ends.
To understand the Silent War (and present day events) demands making sense of the invisible enemy we are fighting. The exposure of this supermafia is not a symptom of a global collapse into chaos. Rather, the sighting of the true enemy of humanity is cause for celebration, for it is a precondition of victory.
Here are some pointers that I have picked up from my research over the last few years. They should give you a sense of the shape and methods of this supermafia. Take them as being provisional: I am not an all-knowing sage, and I have no “insider” or privileged knowledge. Just a guy with a laptop — and lots of curiosity.
Hive structure scales well
In my previous incarnation as a telecoms expert, I wrote about Recursive Internet Architecture (RINA). RINA outperforms the design of the current Internet — TCP/IP — in every dimension, except one: TCP/IP is deployed everywhere already, which makes RINA adoption “unthinkable”.
The Deep State has a Hivite culture, which is a bit like RINA. It is “cellular” (a hive) and “recursively layered” (a pyramid), and hence it scales well and “fails well”. This is unsurprising — cybernetics tells us this needs to be so via Viable system theory. This also explains why the focus on “conspiracy theories” is a distraction, because what matters are architectures of criminal cultures.
As with RINA, the Deep State’s “recursive” method of operations are “unthinkable” to those who have only experienced the mass media “flat” information monoculture. It is like explaining blockchain applications to someone whose only experience of computing is punched cards. There is a mismatch of the levels of architectural sophistication.
Antifragile doctrines for longevity
The Deep State supermafia has its own religion — the Cult of Osiris — with doctrines that have helped it endure. (The “Lindy effect” is a kind of “theory of evolution” for cultural memes and their longevity.) A critical doctrine is “revelation of the method”, which means telling your victim what you plan to do to them beforehand.
This is seen in their psychopathic morality as a means of getting “malinformed consent”. That it is not fully informed is deemed the victim’s problem. From the perspective of the perpetrator, they were given fair warning, so have no reason to wriggle out of whatever deal with the devil was on offer.
More deeply, if the victim does react, you have a “stressor” to your system that allows you to learn how to adjust to stay unseen. Just as airline safety paradoxically improves with every crash, because their causes are always investigated, “covert power” gains ever more “safety from discovery via enhanced stealth” from every failure of “revelation of the method”.
This is an antifragile scaling property which has allowed their parasitic culture to persist over millennia.
Mutually assured destruction via blackmail
To gain access to this supermafia — whose tentacles run through endless familiar and trusted institutions — you need to pass the “entrance exam”. This involves disclosing your darkest secrets, and doing illegal acts that bind you to their system of crime. The arrival of photography and videography has turbocharged these blackmail networks in the last century.
Places like Epstein Island are blackmail centres. Paedophilia is a “basic level” activity to gain kompromat. As you seek access to higher levels of criminal power, you have to perform more depraved acts. There are images I don’t want to be responsible for putting in your head. The time will come for the public to know, and there will be a managed process of disclosure.
The consequence of this blackmail is that everyone “in the club” knows that everyone else is blackmailed. In the same way that a VISA or Mastercard logo on a retailer window is a trustmark for a legitimate commerce network, they have a “reverse trustmark” for a global crime network.
You can socially signal your insider status — handshakes, clothing, jewellery for example— and you are given access to its illegitimate power.
Addiction via vampirism and cannibalism
Take this next one lightly for now.
It seems that humanity has a very very dark secret that is seeping out — one that I had previously dismissed as likely disinformation, but is becoming too hard to ignore. It appears that the human pineal gland contains a substance when under stress — adrenochrome — that is a euphoric and hallucinogenic elixir of youth. The unwanted side effects are less when the source is a child, rather than an adult.
The stories of vampires were not fictional tales: they are “revelation of the method” of a pedovore cannibal culture. The evidence that has swayed me are the “rabbit” structure of adrenochrome molecule and endless “white rabbit”, blood sacrifice, and adrenochrome references in both “dark” culture (pop music, art, movies, tech) and “light” (US military, Q, Trump).
The “walnut” of the pineal gland also has multitudinous references in ancient culture and current affairs. At the very least, the access to, and drinking of, the blood of children appears to be core to their culture. Jimmy Savile wasn’t just a child pimp and paedophile, but a necrophiliac too. He wasn’t an exception, but rather was a welcomed member of this Satanic ruling class.
The evil involved in farming blood products from young humans is beyond your worst nightmare. It also means that the Satanic culture binds people to it via a lethal addiction. Once you are hooked on adrenochrome, there is no way out, and only one supplier. You are a slave to their drug of death, hence you are completely loyal for life.
Again, take this lightly for now. It’s a tentative report and suggestion to do your own research.
Hoarding of knowledge
Esoteric science is uncontroversially a “thing”. There is plenty of knowledge locked up in “black projects” by the military, for example. The question you should be asking yourself, therefore, is what the balance is between exoteric knowledge (available to all) and esoteric (for select insiders only).
It appears that this supermafia has succeeded in “privatising” much of the “raw data” of society (e.g. via corrupt medical and tech institutions). Meanwhile, they have polluted, erased, and inverted the open and public science and historical record. As some have said, if you think “fake news” is bad, wait until you learn about “fake history” and “fake science”.
Once you have eradicated the memory of past events — and possibly even past civilisations and cycles of nature — then you have an almost inconceivable level of power over the public. You can fabricate all kinds of tales of origin and purpose — political, cultural, and even biological — for your own nefarious ends.
The old “successful” brands of “adopted falsehoods” can be leveraged to sell “new models” of false narrative. The labyrinth of lies grows over time, and gets harder to escape — at least until the Internet arrives bringing us “knowledge ladders” to climb over its “walls of misdirection”.
Control over popular culture
To maintain dominance over the “herd of human sheep” — and harvest them for slavery and slaughter — you need only subvert a few beliefs. For instance, if you can persuade the masses that the heads of the supermafia are not crooks, but are kings with a divine right to rule, then you have permanently institutionalised your criminality.
By owning a few “critical nodes” of cultural belief — especially religion and news media — you can maintain effective control over the rest of society. Some basic “information warfare” technologies — like false idols, or divide and conquer identity politics — keep the public busy fighting ghosts and each other, and never identifying the real power.
The political system then becomes a puppet show, with blackmailed actors and “rhetoric robots” entrancing the masses into a contained conflict that only ever serves the criminal structural elite. Their underlying “dark secret” — the blackmail and paedophilia “glue” that binds them all — has been successfully suppressed (until now).
Debt slavery from monetary control
Imagine for a moment you are an Egyptian pharaoh, and you have your slave workforce doing your personal bidding. Having passed your Masters in Bondage Administration, you understand that the laws of economics also apply to slave economies. Supply and demand still matter and have to be balanced. So you issue a scrip currency for your slaves to spend at the “company stores” in your “vassal economy”.
You notice how some slaves really struggle in times of strife. So you make then a deal: you will loan them extra scrip (at interest) to “tide them over”. In return they promise to put in extra labour for you, surrendering their little remaining leisure. Over time, you find that you can get more and more labour by inducing strife, causing more distress, and making more loans…
You can see where this is going. Usury, taxes, war. The core of our financial system is corrupt and broken. In particular, central banking is the power base of the supermafia. “That’s a lovely country you have there, and it would be a terrible shame if it got disconnected from the global financial system…”. They are called “banksters” for a good reason.
This is why we now need a reboot of our financial system on a new central banking platform, new asset-backed currencies, and the removal of the “pharaoh” supermafia ruling class from running it.
Hijack of trusted institutions into the “family”
It is the most contradictory observation: the supermafia is into child abuse (including of their own), and yet family is the most important thing to them. Let me explain.
The success of the supermafia is through a classic “silver or lead” threat to those in or near “apex” leadership positions. Either you join in and become very rich, or you are killed. Those who join in are adopted into a cross-institutional mutual self-promotion club. Many of the cultural, political, religious, and business leaders you have been taught to admire are controlled members.
Those on the “inside” are “family” — it’s not so unlike the Sicialian Mafia and the omertà vow of silence. What turns the “mafia” into a “supermafia” is how they:
(1) Perpetuate their violence through abuse of their own children for multi-generational “sustainability” of psychopathy. This is the “vertical” scaling over time.
(2) Co-opt trusted institutions beyond the traditional “narcotics, prostitution, and gambling”. This is the “horizontal” scaling to encompass ever more of society.
Many famous multinational corporations are “family businesses” of this supermafia. The scale of the corruption is beyond what most people can presently imagine.
Parasites on the public
Cats can carry a protozoan parasite — Toxoplasma gondii — that causes behavioural changes in other species. For mice, this is a lethal condition, for it causes them to cease to fear cats. There is evidence that many humans — a third of us carry the parasite — also behave erratically as a result.
The supermafia we are dealing with — who are ruthlessly evil — have perfected psychological and spiritual warfare over very long periods. They have learned to weaponise the compassion, kindness, and caring of humans, and misuse these for their own ends. What toxoplasmosis does for mice, they have done to humans via a mix of technological, environmental, and cultural means.
This is not an abstract matter for me, having seen members of my own family lured into a cult manufactured by this supermafia. They believe they are in service to the highest murine purpose in life, when they have been deceived into misdirecting their worshipful energy towards felines. An example at the societal level is the “Climate Emergency” carbon tax scam, which preys on otherwise understandable ecological concerns.
The “technocracy” and its amoral transhumanist agenda is very seductive. None of us are going to come away “clean” from this. We all have colluded and contributed to some degree to our fate, ignoring warning signs that our conveniences and pleasures were unwise or unethical. Those who sit in judgement of the folly of others should be gifted a mirror at the first opportunity.
Pure evil and unlimited violence
Lastly, but most importantly, to make sense of the Deep State supermafia, you need to understand one key thing. It is evil. To the core. That means it has no boundaries on the wickedness it will engage in. Literally none.
I thought industrial scale torture, murder, and even cannibalism of children was the worst of it. I was wrong. You need to be thinking of depopulation, genocide, and total enslavement. You need to be thinking of deliberately engineered suffering, conflict, and death. You need to be thinking of eugenics, human sacrifice, and ecocide.
Profiteering from these has been considered mandatory.
And now it is all coming to an end.
#TheStorm
