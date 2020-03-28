Trump saw on 9/11/2001: bombs were used in WTC

President Donald Trump saw the same day that bombs must have been used on the WTC towers on 9/11/2001. He quickly knew that the official Bush Story of 9/11 (BS911) was a lie. From his experience building steel sky scrapers, he knew they were built to be strong, even against a jet. He stated to the reporter that bombs must also have been involved. Donald showed what a nice guy he is, as he called his competitor Larry Silverstein to see if he was ok. He did not suspect Larry let 3000 of his tenants die for over $4 billion from insurance. Never investigated by George Bush’s 9/11 Commission:

* Controlled Demolition: Thermitic explosive residue has been found in the WTC dust by scientists.

* WTC Building 7: Collapsed at near free fall speed at 5:20 pm and not hit by a plane

* Ace Elevator Company in the shafts 1994 – 2001 the perfect place to plant explosives next to columns http://www.aneta.org/Ace

* LVI Services removing illegal asbestos above the ceiling panels, another perfect place to plant explosives

* SecuraCom: the security guard company with his brother Marvin Bush on the Board of Directors

* Larry Silverstein purchased landlord rights a few months before 9/11 doubled the insurance was not in his usual office and received over $4 billion

* Remote Control Take Over: Boeing’s patented technology that would look, from outside, just like a hijacking from inside https://vk.com/videos338098096?z=vide… (banned from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDju0…)

Proposal to Donald for a new investigation of 9/11: http://www.TrumpCommission.org

Political action to inform Donald: http://www.ANETA.org/Trump Scientific research questioning 9/11: http://www.911Experiments.org

Note: This was an audio-only interview by reporters at Channel 9. Rolland Smith, Alan Marcus The photo in the thumb nail is actually from another interview by a German reporter on 9/11/2001, who looks similar to Alan.

Original same day news interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tI1yX… http://bcove.me/iq0pk0nz

Music: “Call For Heroes” used with permission of composer Pierre Gerwig Langer https://soundcloud.com/thisxisx/pierr…

Closed Caption is available if you click “cc”<