Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Russia Concerned by Proximity of US Bioweapon Labs Amid Outbreak – Source

© CC BY 2.0 / PublicDomainPictures / 17907 images
Sputnik – 29.03.2020

MOSCOW – Russia is concerned by how close Pentagon-funded biological warfare labs are to its borders at the same time as it battles the coronavirus, a Foreign Ministry source told reporters on Sunday.

The official slammed US authorities for blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic and manipulating its data on the virus, and in turn, accused the United States of spinning the global health crisis into political attacks.

“We do have questions for the US. It would be nice to hear its justification for placing so many labs near Russia and China, instead of its playing propaganda games with the coronavirus”, the official said.

He admitted that Russia had no credible information on a US role in the emergence of the deadly virus, which was first reported in China last December, but said globalisation made transmission of viral diseases “a matter of hours”.

“Thus, the accusatory tone of remarks directed against China from Washington is outright baffling”, the official said, adding that the source of the virus was yet to be discovered.

China hit back at the United States this month, after getting a grip on the epidemic, saying that US military personnel might have introduced the new coronavirus to Wuhan during the 2019 Military World Games in October.

March 29, 2020 - Posted by | Deception, Mainstream Media, Warmongering | , ,

1 Comment »

  1. The fact that the USA has a “Biological Warfare” Facility at Fort Detrick in Maryland shows that it has the capability, and the intent to use them. Britain also has a facility at Porton Down in England, and you can bet Israel will have one as well. So NO ONE is innocent in this evil game. But, WE, the public, have to put up with the consequences.
    Once again though, the CIA, MI6 and various other ‘secret’ sections of Freedom and Democracy seem accountable to No One, although, ‘Someone’ gives them the power to operate. I wonder who it is?
    There seems to be no accountability at the top though……

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 29, 2020 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: