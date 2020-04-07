Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

‘No real thinking in academia anymore’

Sky News Australia • October 5, 2019

Scientist Dr Shiva Ayyadurai says there is “no real critical thinking” in academia anymore as professors are “following the money” when it comes to climate science.

April 7, 2020 - Posted by | Economics, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

