‘No real thinking in academia anymore’
Sky News Australia • October 5, 2019
Scientist Dr Shiva Ayyadurai says there is “no real critical thinking” in academia anymore as professors are “following the money” when it comes to climate science.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 7, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
‘No real thinking in academia anymore’
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
What I Learned about Climate Change: The Science is not Settled
By David Siegel – October 16, 2015
What is your position on the climate-change debate? What would it take to change your mind?
If the answer is It would take a ton of evidence to change my mind, because my understanding is that the science is settled, and we need to get going on this important issue, that’s what I thought, too. This is my story.
More than thirty years ago, I became vegan because I believed it was healthier (it’s not), and I’ve stayed vegan because I believe it’s better for the environment (it is). I haven’t owned a car in ten years. I love animals; I’ll gladly fly halfway around the world to take photos of them in their natural habitats. I’m a Democrat: I think governments play a key role in helping preserve our environment for the future in the most cost-effective way possible. Over the years, I built a set of assumptions: that Al Gore was right about global warming, that he was the David going up against the industrial Goliath. In 1993, I even wrote a book about it.
Recently, a friend challenged those assumptions. At first, I was annoyed, because I thought the science really was settled. As I started to look at the data and read about climate science, I was surprised, then shocked. As I learned more, I changed my mind. I now think there probably is no climate crisis and that the focus on CO2 takes funding and attention from critical environmental problems. I’ll start by making ten short statements that should challenge your assumptions and then back them up with an essay. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,857,069 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia Bahrain BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
brianharryaustralia on Trump proclaims national day h… brianharryaustralia on Corrupt and Incompetent Presid… brianharryaustralia on Targeting Iran While America L… brianharryaustralia on Targeting Iran While America L… brianharryaustralia on Venezuelan Leader Pens Open Le… Tsisageya 1 on Corrupt and Incompetent Presid… 5 dancing shlomos on Kissinger says ‘even US’ can’t… traducteur on Targeting Iran While America L… Tom Tremaine on Is Putin profoundly corrupt or… Tom Tremaine on Is Putin profoundly corrupt or… brianharryaustralia on Kissinger says ‘even US’ can’t… brianharryaustralia on A Simple Democratic Transition… brianharryaustralia on The American Occupation of Ira… brianharryaustralia on Who’s Right: Donald Trump or t… brianharryaustralia on Iraq War Lies Still Cause Perv…
Aletho News
- ‘No real thinking in academia anymore’ April 8, 2020
- NWO, Globalism and US “Leadership” – RIP April 8, 2020
- Canadian Government’s Response to COVID-19 Has Been Terrible – WEXIT Alberta Founder April 7, 2020
- Ecuador’s Covid-19 catastrophe is man-made disaster April 7, 2020
- Corrupt and Incompetent Presidential Campaigns Are Becoming the Norm April 7, 2020
- Venezuelan Leader Pens Open Letter to US Public April 7, 2020
- Targeting Iran While America Locks Down April 7, 2020
- Kissinger says ‘even US’ can’t defeat Covid-19 alone. His solution? Global NWO government, of course April 6, 2020
- Trump proclaims national day honoring racist rabbi, Menachem Schneerson April 6, 2020
- A Simple Democratic Transition Framework For Venezuela: End All Sanctions April 6, 2020
- Corona’s Biggest Victim Is Yet to Come. The EU Itself. But Don’t Worry, Top Officials Are Talking to Albania April 6, 2020
- The American Occupation of Iran 1941-1978 April 6, 2020
- Iraq War Lies Still Cause Pervasive Distrust of UK State April 5, 2020
- Coronavirus: Consequences of Staggering Magnitude April 5, 2020
- Who’s Right: Donald Trump or the Media? April 5, 2020
- Corona-Chan Didn’t Care Until I Put on the Mask April 5, 2020
- Coronavirus: Virological findings from patients treated in a Munich hospital April 4, 2020
- The Thin Internal Walls of Krematorium 1 at Auschwitz April 4, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- Modi, Trump and the Covid-19 drug April 7, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Renewable Capacity Rose Slightly Last Year–Guardian Gets Excited! April 7, 2020
- Time To Quarantine Fake Corona And Energy News-Paul Driessen April 7, 2020
- Free Electricity!! April 6, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply