Bioweapon research is illegal. Many charge that the US is engaged in it.

By Paul Craig Roberts | Institute for Political Economy | April 14, 2020

Robert Kadlec, Assistant Secretary of Health in Washington, denies that the US is involved with bioweapons research, as do most US officials.

Francis Boyle disagrees. He says that the US has 13,000 scientists working in bioweapon research in a large number of labs.

What is this if not bioweapon research:

https://www.the-scientist.com/the-nutshell/moratorium-on-gain-of-function-research-36564

Giving aerosol gain-of-function to pathogens is not bioweapons research?

What is this if not bioweapon research:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211291/U-S-government-gave-3-7million-grant-Wuhan-lab-experimented-coronavirus-source-bats.html

Funding coronavirus/bat research in a level 4 lab is not bioweapon research?

How does this differ from bioweapon research:

https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/lab-made-coronavirus-triggers-debate-34502

Certainly, nonweapon rationales can be given for the research. Nevertheless, creating a pathogen with aerosol transmission capability is to create a bioweapon.

Is there any possibility of enforcing US law that prohibits the US from participating in bioweapons research and production? Or do once again false “national security” claims take precedence over US law?

  1. “Bioweapon research is illegal. Many charge that the US is engaged in it”.

    Tax Evasion is also illegal, but it happens on a GRAND scale in the USA(and everywhere else).
    Even the President of the USA is unwilling to reveal his Tax Returns, to prove to the American people that he is not a crook.

