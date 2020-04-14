Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Three Strains Have Been Discovered, Is Immunity Still Possible?

Kim Iverson | April 12, 2020

April 14, 2020 - Posted by | Video |

1 Comment »

  1. I don’t know, but Mike Adams seems to think he does!

    The lockdowns are WORKING: Daily deaths begin to fall in the US after four weeks of social distance; two million deaths averted

    Tuesday, April 14, 2020 by: Mike Adams

    https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-14-lockdowns-are-working-daily-deaths-begin-to-fall.html

    Like

    Comment by Leland Roth | April 14, 2020 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: