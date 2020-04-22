Let Them Eat Ice Cream! – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 04/22/2020
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Watch this video on BitChute / LBRY / Minds.com / YouTube
Marie Antoinette didn’t actually say “Let them eat cake” but you won’t believe who is saying “Let them eat ice cream.” Join James for this edition of #PropagandaWatch as he explores the latest fad among the celebrities and political puppets: Shaming poor people!
SHOW NOTES
Pelosi shows off her ice cream stockpile
Nancy Pelosi brags about stockpile of $13 per pint ice cream in $24,000 fridge as Americans line food banks
Thousands wait in line at San Antonio food bank
Madonna slammed for bizarre naked coronavirus video
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 22, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular, Video | Nancy Pelosi, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Let Them Eat Ice Cream! – #PropagandaWatch
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
David Attenborough – Humans are plague on Earth
Humans are a plague on the Earth that need to be controlled by limiting population growth
By Louise Gray | Telegraph | January 22, 2013
The television presenter said that humans are threatening their own existence and that of other species by using up the world’s resources.
He said the only way to save the planet from famine and species extinction is to limit human population growth.
“We are a plague on the Earth. It’s coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so. It’s not just climate change; it’s sheer space, places to grow food for this enormous horde. Either we limit our population growth or the natural world will do it for us, and the natural world is doing it for us right now,” he told the Radio Times.
Sir David, who is a patron of the Population Matters, has spoken out before about the “frightening explosion in human numbers” and the need for investment in sex education and other voluntary means of limiting population in developing countries.
“We keep putting on programmes about famine in Ethiopia; that’s what’s happening. Too many people there. They can’t support themselves — and it’s not an inhuman thing to say. It’s the case. Until humanity manages to sort itself out and get a coordinated view about the planet it’s going to get worse and worse.” … Full article
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,872,290 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia Bahrain BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
Tsisageya 1 on Trump says ordered Navy to des… Tsisageya 1 on Modernisation of Nuclear Triad… Tsisageya 1 on Modernisation of Nuclear Triad… Tsisageya 1 on Kremlin says ‘not enough info’… Tsisageya 1 on Kremlin says ‘not enough info’… Tsisageya 1 on Kremlin says ‘not enough info’… Tsisageya 1 on Kremlin says ‘not enough info’… Tsisageya 1 on France and COVID-19: Incompete… Tsisageya 1 on Trump says ordered Navy to des… Tsisageya 1 on Trump says ordered Navy to des… Tsisageya 1 on Trump says ordered Navy to des… Tsisageya 1 on Trump says ordered Navy to des… Tsisageya 1 on Trump says ordered Navy to des… brianharryaustralia on Kremlin says ‘not enough info’… Tsisageya 1 on Trump says ordered Navy to des…
Aletho News
- First Covid-19 deaths in US occurred WEEKS EARLIER than previously thought April 22, 2020
- Let Them Eat Ice Cream! – #PropagandaWatch April 22, 2020
- France and COVID-19: Incompetence and Conceit April 22, 2020
- Kremlin says ‘not enough info’ to support claim Covid-19 began in a lab April 22, 2020
- Modernisation of Nuclear Triad Pentagon’s ‘First Priority’ Amid Virus Outbreak: DoD Official April 22, 2020
- Trump says ordered Navy to destroy Iranian boats ‘if they harass’ US ships April 22, 2020
- Michael Moore-Backed Documentary Reveals Massive Ecological Impacts Of Renewables April 21, 2020
- Renouncing Israel on Principle April 21, 2020
- All Smoke and No Gun at the OPCW April 21, 2020
- Covid-19 has a grandma, grandpa and great grandpa. Where are they? April 21, 2020
- NYT Blames Maduro for Healthcare Horror, Downplays US Role April 21, 2020
- South Korean bank submits to US fine over Iran transactions April 21, 2020
- American Pravda: Our Coronavirus Catastrophe as Biowarfare Blowback? April 21, 2020
- MSM China Hysteria Gets Way Crazier And Dumber April 20, 2020
- Israeli Lab Claiming To Have COVID-19 Vaccine Is an IDF Biological Warfare Research Facility April 20, 2020
- Daily Mail Falsely Brands Riots Against Police in Paris Suburbs as ‘Anti-Lockdown’ Protests April 20, 2020
- Report says Iran may have replicated Israeli missile downed in Syria April 20, 2020
- Methane forms under space conditions in laboratory April 20, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Renault Zoe- Joke Of The Year April 22, 2020
- John Houghton-Obituary April 22, 2020
- UK Road Plans Must Be Compatible With Paris Agreement-Legal Challenge April 22, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply