Vitamin D Status and Viral Interactions…The Science

Ivor Cummins | April 27, 2020

Episode 73: Another one for Science and Data-Centric people everywhere

– a review of recent publications on Vitamin D versus Virus Infection severity of outcome

– fascinating early data emerging

– if it bears up in continued studies, this could have major implications for how we deal with this difficult situation

My 2014 Vitamin D talk here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3pK0…

