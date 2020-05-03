Israel lobbyist describes ways to procure massive US aid to Israel, despite US recession
If Americans Knew | May 3, 2020
Over 30 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus. American businesses have closed and the U.S. economy is devastated. Yet, the Israel lobby works to ensure that American taxpayers will continue to give Israel over $10 million per day…
For more information, read Alison Weir’s article:
“Despite coronavirus-caused cutbacks, Israel expects to get full $3.8 billion” at: https://iakn.us/IsraelExpects
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 3, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Video | United States, Zionism
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Israel lobbyist describes ways to procure massive US aid to Israel, despite US recession
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Film Review
Planet of the Humans lands occasional hits, but pulls too many punches
By John Steppling | OffGuardian | May 3, 2020
Michael Moore is estimated to be worth 50 million dollars. He is a wealthy man. His political support is for the Democratic Party. He has stumped for Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in New York and for Rashida Tlaib in Michigan (does one need to say more?). Moore is essentially a brand.
Moore came to prominence with Roger and Me, but became a part of the cultural zeitgeist with Bowling for Columbine. Moore was satirized in TV cartoons like South Park (a sort of cultural marker for brand success), but despite his celebrity there has been in subsequent films a gradual yet inexorable expression of the law of diminishing (box office) returns.
He has now granted his imprimatur as producer (a bit like Nike is now branding medical face masks. Well… OK… not exactly like that, but still…) on a new documentary by Jeff Gibbs: Planet of the Humans.
Now, the essential and overriding two problems with this film can be generalized as absence of class analysis, and an absent analysis of western Imperialism.
More succinctly, the military is never mentioned, not ever. And the open Malthusian meme ‘we are the problem’, or what is often called ‘the overpopulation argument’ (or Pogo argument) is a profoundly reactionary and racist idea based on classic eugenics, and the one glaring omission and the other rather disturbing ideology, eclipse the genuine (though limited) truths of the film. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,884,821 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia Bahrain BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
brianharryaustralia on How a US Government-Sponsored… roberthstiver on It is Time for Japan to Become… traducteur on It is Time for Japan to Become… Chris Moore on REVIEW: ‘Planet of the H… Shell-Shell's🐚tipsan… on Why I No Longer Read Face… altCensored.com (@al… on The Unz Review Suddenly Banned… Leland Roth on The Unz Review Suddenly Banned… carinaragno on Censorship Continues. Facebook… brianharryaustralia on With apparently fabricated nuc… brianharryaustralia on Why Foreign Interventionism? ontogram on The Unz Review Suddenly Banned… brianharryaustralia on ICC Delivers a Blow to Israel’… Meriem Kheira Peille… on Censorship Continues. Facebook… brianharryaustralia on The Unz Review Suddenly Banned… Leland Roth on The Unz Review Suddenly Banned…
Aletho News
- Israel lobbyist describes ways to procure massive US aid to Israel, despite US recession May 3, 2020
- US House war hawks write to Pompeo over UN arms embargo on Iran May 3, 2020
- Iran Under Siege from Humanitarian Imperialism amid Pandemic May 3, 2020
- It is Time for Japan to Become a Truly Independent State May 3, 2020
- How a US Government-Sponsored Outlet Sparked Media Hysteria About Kim Jong-un’s ‘Death’ May 3, 2020
- REVIEW: ‘Planet of the Humans’ lands the occasional hit, but pulls too many punches May 3, 2020
- The Covid-19 “Manhattan Project” and its Ties to the CIA May 2, 2020
- Why I No Longer Read Facebook May 2, 2020
- “Turkey lied to us.” Syrian Mercenaries in Libya are Desperate to Leave May 2, 2020
- White House efforts to exonerate Michael Flynn could see America explode May 2, 2020
- Russia-China entente deepens in the shadow of the pandemic May 2, 2020
- ICC Delivers a Blow to Israel’s Lobbying Efforts, Declares Jurisdiction over State of Palestine May 2, 2020
- Why Foreign Interventionism? May 2, 2020
- With apparently fabricated nuclear documents, Netanyahu pushed the US towards war with Iran May 1, 2020
- Censorship Continues. Facebook Permanently Deleted SouthFront’s Page May 1, 2020
- How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health May 1, 2020
- The Unz Review Suddenly Banned by Facebook! May 1, 2020
- Greater Manchester Police ask residents to call police if someone repeats conspiracy theories May 1, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- Trump’s vacillation on China is well-grounded May 3, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Sir David King To Set Up Rival To SAGE May 3, 2020
- BBC Climate Check–April 1947 May 3, 2020
- Blackout risk as low demand for power brings plea to switch off wind farms May 2, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply