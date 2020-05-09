Aletho News

American Bungling Destroyed Pan Am Flight 103

Tales of the American Empire • May 7, 2020

The biggest news story of 1988 was the destruction of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people. The US government falsely informed the world that Libya was responsible for an act of terrorism. It was later proven that Iran funded the downing of Pan Am Flight 103 in retaliation for the shoot down of Iran Air Flight 655 by a US Navy warship five months earlier. The US government knew that Iran was responsible but blaming Iran for an eye-for-an-eye retaliation would demonstrate that a regional power can hit back at a superpower.

_____________________________

“Sea of Lies”; Newsweek ; July 13, 1989.; revealed that the USS Vincennes was not under attack when it shot down an Iranian airliner; https://www.newsweek.com/sea-lies-200118

“The Maltese Double Cross”; a 1994 documentary about Pan Am 103 that was banned in the UK and USA; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mal…

“Secret CIA testimony identifies real Lockerbie mastermind”; a 2013 documentary aired by the popular British Channel 4 News that reveals Libya was not responsible; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26Gon…

Despite the fact Scottish courts freed the accused Libyans, the official story remains that Libya was responsible, as evidenced by Wikipedia placing well-documented alternative theories in a separate section as “conspiracy theories.”; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pan_Am_…

  1. Once again, the truth emerges and the CIA/MIC/Deep State are up to their necks in lying to the American(and World) people. It happens all the time(Vietnam, Iraq, 9/11, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, etc etc.
    The real villains in the World today are the CIA/Military Industrial Complex….”we lied, we cheated, we stole”…….It’s there for everyone to see…..

    WHO are the CIA answerable to???

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | May 9, 2020 | Reply


