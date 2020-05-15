Aletho News

The NATO Conquest of Eastern Europe

Tales of the American Empire | May 14, 2020

General Dwight Eisenhower was the first NATO supreme allied commander. After assuming that post in 1951, General Eisenhower wrote about NATO’s goal: “If in 10 years, all American troops stationed in Europe for national defense purposes have not been returned to the United States, then this whole project will have failed.” It did fail because seven decades later, long after the Soviet Union dissolved, NATO still exists with thousands of American troops deployed throughout Europe. The Warsaw Pact was disbanded in 1991 as Soviet troops withdrew from Eastern Europe. The American empire exploited this peace to expand NATO and absorb former Warsaw Pact nations and even former Soviet republics while deploying NATO forces to Russia’s borders.

“NATO Expansion Would Be an Epic Fateful Error”; Admiral Eugene Carroll; Los Angeles Times; July 7, 1997; https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x…

Halt Plans for New European Bases”; G2mil; 2011; https://www.g2mil.com/deveselu.htm

“The SM-3 Missile Defense Fraud”; G2mil; 2017; https://www.g2mil.com/NMD_Fraud.htm

“NATO Expansion; What Gorbachev Heard”; National Security Archive; Dec. 12, 2017; https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-bo…

“Founding Act”; an official NATO-Russian agreement; May 27, 1997; https://www.nato.int/cps/cn/natohq/of…

“Army tanks, personnel set for move to northwestern Germany”; Stars and Stripes; July 15, 2016; https://www.stripes.com/news/army-tan…

“In a small Polish village near a Russian enclave, US-led NATO battle group is ready in case anything happens”; Stars and Stripes; Feb. 15, 2020; https://www.stripes.com/news/europe/i…

“The New Cold War With Russia is All America’s Fault”; Scott Horton; March 3, 2020; Antiwar.com; https://original.antiwar.com/scott/20…

