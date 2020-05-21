Dr Shelton Reports on Vitamin D, Parts 1 and 2
Dr. John Campbell | May 21, 2020
Thank you very much Matt, for you excellent insights and knowledge.
Somalia and Sweden
https://www.bmj.com/content/368/bmj.m…
Elderly Vit D
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.c…
https://www.change.org/p/1-in-5-in-th…
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11…
Vit D
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11…
https://www.gov.scot/publications/vit…
Prevalence and correlates of vitamin D deficiency in US adults About 42% of the US population is vitamin D deficient. However, this rate rises to 82% in black people and 70% in Hispanics
Vit D in Indonesia
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.c…
Vit D
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32252…
Vit D and COVID
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3…
Vit D deficiency in Ireland
https://tilda.tcd.ie/publications/rep…
Prevalence and correlates of vitamin D deficiency in US adults
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2…
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/…
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/…
Vit D and COVID
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3…
https://www.researchsquare.com/articl…
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 21, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Will Washington allow the WHO to investigate its military bio labs?
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Washington’s tall tale of Iranian-Al Qaeda alliance based on questionably sourced book ‘The Exile’
By Gareth Porter | The Grayzone | May 19, 2020
A disinformation campaign aimed to justify the assassination of Qassem Soleimani by painting him and Iran as willing enablers of al-Qaeda. The propaganda operation relied heavily on a shoddily sourced book, “The Exile.” … Read report
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,907,684 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia Bahrain BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
5 dancing shlomos on A Plague From Harvard brianharryaustralia on Will Washington allow the WHO… brianharryaustralia on Will Washington allow the WHO… brianharryaustralia on Venezuela sues Bank of England… michael on Will Trump Really Start Two Wa… 5 dancing shlomos on Media Ignores Israel Connectio… 5 dancing shlomos on Media Ignores Israel Connectio… 5 dancing shlomos on Will Trump Really Start Two Wa… Mr. James Laffrey on Venezuela sues Bank of England… Pam Vernon on Will Washington allow the WHO… brianharryaustralia on Biden Opposes Withholding US A… brianharryaustralia on Venezuela sues Bank of England… futuret on The Case of General Michael Fl… rediscover911com on Washington’s tall tale of Iran… roberthstiver on Palestinian president ends agr…
Aletho News
- Russsian Foreign Ministry Press release on YouTube removing accounts of Krym 24 TV Channel, Anna News and News-Front May 21, 2020
- Ukraine’s ex-leader Poroshenko blames President Zelensky’s office for helping ‘fabricate’ audio of his call with Biden May 21, 2020
- Media Ignores Israel Connection to Eric Schmidt’s Push For NY “Smart Cities” May 21, 2020
- Early March Did Not Predict the Future May 20, 2020
- Will Washington allow the WHO to investigate its military bio labs? May 20, 2020
- Venezuela sues Bank of England for refusal to return country’s gold amid coronavirus crisis May 20, 2020
- Will Trump Really Start Two Wars Instead of “Just” One? May 20, 2020
- The Case of General Michael Flynn: The Use of Law as a Political Weapon May 20, 2020
- Washington’s tall tale of Iranian-Al Qaeda alliance based on questionably sourced book ‘The Exile’ May 20, 2020
- Israel strikes Syria to keep the USA in the Levant May 20, 2020
- Biden Opposes Withholding US Aid to Israel under Any Circumstances May 20, 2020
- Report: Denmark sold arms to UAE despite ban over Yemen concerns May 20, 2020
- Palestinian president ends agreements with Israel, US over annexation May 20, 2020
- Johnson’s baby powder sales end in US & Canada after cancer lawsuits… but will keep selling it elsewhere May 20, 2020
- Painful US sanctions have also led to great achievements in Iran May 20, 2020
- Failures in Syria and Libya fuel coup speculations against Erdogan May 20, 2020
- Leaked audio seemingly sheds light on Biden’s efforts to pressure Poroshenko into firing Burisma investigator May 20, 2020
- New tapes of Poroshenko-Biden calls reveal ‘independent’ Ukraine was total US client May 20, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- India and the politics of Covid pandemic May 19, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Climate Plans Hit Reality Wall May 21, 2020
- London’s Emissions Cut Brings Heatwave!! May 20, 2020
- Michael Kelly Typo Update May 19, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply