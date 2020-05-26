Five Myths About the Venezuelan Opposition
Venezuelanalysis • May 24, 2020
The corporate media is almost unanimous in its support for US regime change plans in Venezuela. This support naturally extends to the US-backed Venezuelan anti-Chavista opposition, which in the past 20 years has constantly tried to overthrow the government. In order to maintain uncritical support for the opposition, the mainstream media has created a series of “myths” about it. The latest joint VA-Tatuy TV production explores five myths that sustain this favorable coverage.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 26, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video | Latin America, United States, Venezuela
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Meet Bill Gates
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
America Is Drowning in Problems
By Paul Craig Roberts | Institute for Political Economy | May 22, 2020
Washington is picking yet another fight with China. On top of the trade war we now have the coronavirus war. China is accused of being responsible for the virus by withholding information about it. Some in Washington want to make China pay for the cost of the virus by reneging on US debt held by China in the form of US Treasuries.
What information about coronavirus is China supposed to have withheld?
That China was doing coronavirus research? How could this information have been withheld when the US State Department knew about it, the N.I.H. was funding it, and US scientists were complaining about the danger?
That coronavirus was ravaging Wuhan? How was this information withheld when it was in the media every day?
The United States and its vassals knew about the virus outbreak in China two months prior to its outbreak in the West and did nothing. Through either inaction or intent, the US, Canada, and Europe imported the virus. The governments refused to stop flights in and out of China and to prevent cruise ships from welcoming passengers from infected areas. Governments did not want to interfere with profits, which came before public health. Absolutely nothing was done. No efforts were made to stockpile protective masks and gear, or to protect nursing homes, or to segregate hospital facilities, or to think outside the box about treatments. The Swedish government was so unprepared that it did not even try to do anything and just let the virus run its course with devastating effects on the elderly. [Note: There is much disinformation about Sweden from those who believe the virus is a plot to impose police state controls, such as claims that Sweden has kept the economy open without paying for it in a higher death rate and is gaining “herd immunity” against Covid-19. These claims are contradicted by news reports. For example: here and here.]
In an attempt, more or less successful, to reduce the infection rate so that health facilities were not over-burdened, every other country imposed social distancing rules, bans against crowd events, and workplace closures. As little was known about the disease and the Chinese mortality rate was believed to be vastly understated, there was no responsible alternative to the so-called “lockdowns.” It remains to be seen whether the concern for profits has produced a premature reopening that will result in a second wave of rapid infection rates. Many suspect that Big Pharma and Bill Gates want to keep the infection spreading in order to panic us into being vaccinated with an inadequately tested vaccine.
The blame China game is really an effort to cover-up the failure of Western governments to deal with a crisis.
The failure of governments to deal with crisis is ubiquitous. Just think Katrina, the hurricane that devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. If you don’t remember or are too young to have experienced the 2005 hurricane via TV, read Douglas Brinkley’s The Great Deluge. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,911,897 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia Bahrain BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
roberthstiver on Telephone calls between Biden… traducteur on Salam Taha: 82 days of interro… brianharryaustralia on US military presence in Iraq a… Tom Tremaine on Wild Boars Continue to Spread… brianharryaustralia on America Is Drowning in Pr… brianharryaustralia on America Is Drowning in Pr… brianharryaustralia on Iran surges in Venezuela in de… roberthstiver on Iran surges in Venezuela in de… MachtNichts on Meet Bill Gates brianharryaustralia on Wild Boars Continue to Spread… brianharryaustralia on China, Russia can initiate pro… brianharryaustralia on ‘Don’t complain, toe the line’… charles allan on Why does Israel celebrate its… Rich on The Strange Tale of the USS… 5 dancing shlomos on Boss of ‘socialist themed vega…
Aletho News
- Five Myths About the Venezuelan Opposition May 26, 2020
- Salam Taha: 82 days of interrogation in the al-Moskobiyeh slaughterhouse May 25, 2020
- US military presence in Iraq aimed at protecting Israel’s security, interests: PMU leader May 25, 2020
- How the U.S. response to COVID-19 failed and caused thousands of deaths May 25, 2020
- Telephone calls between Biden and Poroshenko reveal Kiev’s submission to Washington May 25, 2020
- America Is Drowning in Problems May 25, 2020
- Iran surges in Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions May 25, 2020
- Racism, Magical Thinking & the Coronavirus May 25, 2020
- What Google and Facebook Are Hiding May 25, 2020
- Meet Bill Gates May 24, 2020
- China, Russia can initiate probe of US bio-labs May 24, 2020
- North Korean leader pledges to increase ‘nuclear deterrence’ capabilities May 24, 2020
- Wild Boars Continue to Spread ASF, but How did it Reach the Korean Peninsula? May 24, 2020
- ‘Don’t complain, toe the line’: US envoy snaps at Germany for criticizing Open Skies Treaty pullout May 24, 2020
- The Strange Tale of the USS Pueblo May 24, 2020
- Drone Pilots have Bank Accounts and Credit Cards Frozen by Feds for Exposing US Murder May 23, 2020
- Boss of ‘socialist themed vegan meat company’ filmed busting union drive May 23, 2020
- Biden Condemns Pro Palestinian BDS Movement May 23, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- Iran surges in Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions May 25, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply