Research difficulties

Dr. John Campbell • May 29, 2020

Levels of evidence (Dr. Sackett)  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

I = Meta analyses or RCT with clear cut results

II = Small RCT with unclear results

III = Cohort or case control study

IV = Historical cohort of case-control studies

V = Case series studies with no controls Practice recommendations

A = Strong recommendation Level I evidence or consistent findings

B = Recommendation Level II, III or IV but consistent

C = Opinion Evidence but inconsistent

D = Opinion Level V evidence or no systematic empirical evidence

Research on covid-19 is suffering “imperfect incentives at every stage” (28th May) https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m…

Cite bait

Scientists and journalists Journalists are reporting on more preprint studies that have not been peer reviewed and vary in quality

What we are seeing is worrying signs of a compromise in quality

There is an urgent need for data and knowledge, but false information is worse than no information

2181 publications 304 (14%) primary research papers, 218 (72%) of primary papers observational 82 (27%) of which peer reviewed

Therefore 3.7% of all publications peer reviewed primary research

Greater transparency needed

