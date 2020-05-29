Research difficulties
Dr. John Campbell • May 29, 2020
Levels of evidence (Dr. Sackett) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
I = Meta analyses or RCT with clear cut results
II = Small RCT with unclear results
III = Cohort or case control study
IV = Historical cohort of case-control studies
V = Case series studies with no controls Practice recommendations
A = Strong recommendation Level I evidence or consistent findings
B = Recommendation Level II, III or IV but consistent
C = Opinion Evidence but inconsistent
D = Opinion Level V evidence or no systematic empirical evidence
Research on covid-19 is suffering “imperfect incentives at every stage” (28th May) https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m…
Cite bait
Scientists and journalists Journalists are reporting on more preprint studies that have not been peer reviewed and vary in quality
What we are seeing is worrying signs of a compromise in quality
There is an urgent need for data and knowledge, but false information is worse than no information
2181 publications 304 (14%) primary research papers, 218 (72%) of primary papers observational 82 (27%) of which peer reviewed
Therefore 3.7% of all publications peer reviewed primary research
Greater transparency needed
