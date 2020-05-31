Moscow demands probe after Russian journalist pepper-sprayed by Minneapolis police
RT | May 31, 2020
The use of violent force by police against journalists, including a Russian correspondent who was pepper-sprayed in the face, is unacceptable, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, urging the US to investigate the incident.
This comes after a RIA Novosti correspondent, Mikhail Turgiev, and a group of US journalists were attacked by police in Minneapolis while covering the ongoing riots provoked by the death of an African American man, George Floyd. The crew was targeted with rubber bullets and Turgiev was pepper-sprayed, despite showing his press ID.
Police attacks on media staff executing their professional duties are unacceptable, the ministry added, calling the law enforcers’ use of pepper spray on Turgiev “unjust cruelty.”
The ministry urged the US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, reminding Washington of its obligation to ensure that journalists can carry out their activities on US soil in a manner that is safe and unhindered.
International organizations and human rights NGOs should also look into the attack on the Russian correspondent, it added.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 31, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Subjugation - Torture | Human rights, Russia, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The 2003 Conquest of the Republic of Georgia
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Minn. police learn from Israeli counter-terrorism conference
By Jon Collins | MPR | June 26, 2012
ST. PAUL, Minn. – About 100 Minnesota law enforcement officers attended a counter-terrorism training conference in Minneapolis Monday.
The conference was put on by the Israeli consulate in Chicago, the FBI and Minnetonka police. … Full article
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,915,930 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
charles allan on The Campaign Against HCQ—Part… ontogram on Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palest… brianharryaustralia on The 2003 Conquest of the Repub… brianharryaustralia on Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palest… brianharryaustralia on Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palest… traducteur on Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palest… brianharryaustralia on Israeli Police Kill Unarmed Ma… brianharryaustralia on ‘US statements are fake, not L… Tollef Ås / 丘不如／Qiū… on Western Reaction to China Show… Tollef Ås / 丘不如／Qiū… on Western Reaction to China Show… Leland Roth on EXPLOSIVE transcripts show Fly… brianharryaustralia on Western Reaction to China Show… brianharryaustralia on The Destruction of Libya in… brianharryaustralia on Australian Court Ruling Grants… roberthstiver on Trump’s Anti-China Hysteria Go…
Aletho News
- Veteran FBI Lawyer Boente Resigns Over Role in Michael Flynn Case May 31, 2020
- The 2003 Conquest of the Republic of Georgia May 31, 2020
- ‘US statements are fake, not Libyan money’: Moscow rebuffs accusations of printing counterfeit dinars May 30, 2020
- Indian Council of Medical Research writes to WHO disagreeing with HCQ assessment May 30, 2020
- Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palestinian Near Ramallah May 30, 2020
- Kabul ready to start intra-Afghan peace talks with Taliban: Abdullah May 30, 2020
- Israeli Police Kill Unarmed Man with Mental Disability in Jerusalem May 30, 2020
- EXPLOSIVE transcripts show Flynn wanted to work with Russia against ISIS, Kislyak warned Trump ‘Russiagate’ was targeting HIM May 30, 2020
- Research difficulties May 29, 2020
- Two can play Section 230 game: Trump’s EO uses key statute against social media censorship May 29, 2020
- Australian Court Ruling Grants Access to Queen’s Correspondence Written Before Whitlam Dismissal May 29, 2020
- Western Reaction to China Shows the Bad Old Days Haven’t Passed May 29, 2020
- Trump’s Anti-China Hysteria Goes Nuclear May 29, 2020
- Parliament summons Jeanine Áñez to clarify corruption scandal May 29, 2020
- The Campaign Against HCQ—Part II May 29, 2020
- The New Hysteria May 29, 2020
- The Destruction of Libya in 2011 May 29, 2020
- J’accuse: Pinning down responsibility for Belgium’s dismal record of Covid-19 mortality May 29, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- NATO returns to Libya to challenge Russia May 30, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- BBC Puff For Duracell Airplanes May 30, 2020
- BBC Alarmed By A Sunny Spring! May 30, 2020
- ‘The human fingerprint is everywhere’: Met Office’s alarming warning on climate May 29, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply