Soros & Steyer exposed as backers of ‘paramilitary’ left-wing group in undercover Project Veritas

As part of its series of undercover videos exposing left-wing organizations like Antifa, Project Veritas released footage claiming to show far-left Democrat activists bragging about George Soros funding and political connections.

Tom Steyer – who unsuccessfully campaigned for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination for 2020 – and liberal financier George Soros are both named as financial contributors in the new clip on Refuse Fascism, an organization dedicated to removing President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from office.

Andy Zee, national organizer for the group, mentions during the seven-minute video that Steyer “may not want to be directly connected” to the group because he has “political ambitions” that may be hurt by such a relationship, but Zee says the group is in communication with Steyer’s assistant and “main adviser on impeachment.”

Zee also mentions that past employees of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign have also been involved in the group.

Tee Stern, head of the group’s Atlanta chapter, is seen eating dinner with undercover Veritas reporters at another point, and reveals the group received a “grant” from controversial billionaire Soros.

Silicon Valley is also mentioned as a major source of income for the group.

Stern later makes repeated calls for “thousands of people, then millions” to “come into the streets” and act as a disruptive force until the president is made to leave office.

The video is the third part in a series from Veritas meant to expose left-wing organizations like Refuse Fascism and Antifa, groups that are behind or are part of many of the ongoing protests across the US.

Refuse Fascism is a group gaining more and more attention from conservatives. Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza described them as part of a left-wing “paramilitary force” this week.

“The left has deployed a paramilitary. They literally have a paramilitary force on the street. It’s not just Antifa. It’s all the other groups: Refuse Fascism, Black Lives Matter, and on it goes,” D’Souza said.

Previous Veritas undercover videos exposed Antifa members promoting violence like eye-gouging and even fight training for upcoming protests.