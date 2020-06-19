Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Who Will Fact Check the Fact Checkers?

Corbett • 06/19/2020

We’ve all come across online fact checkers that purport to warn us away from independent media sites under the guise of protecting us from fake news. But who is behind these fact check sites? How do they operate? And if these ham-fisted attempts at soft censorship aren’t the solution to online misinformation, what is? Join James for this week’s important edition of The Corbett Report podcast, where we explore the murky world of information gatekeeping and ask “Who will fact check the fact checkers?”

For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.

For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).

Watch on BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

SHOW NOTES:
What is fake news – explained l CBC Kids News

What Is Fake News?

What Is Fake News?

Joint Task Force Holds News Conference on 2017 Inauguration

How online hoaxes and fake news played a role in the election

What is fake news?

Donald Trump To CNN Reporter: You Are Fake News | CNBC

Fake News Generator: Who starts viral misinformation? – BBC News

“Conspiracy theory” insult is losing its power

CBC on How to Talk to Someone Who’s Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation

Event 201 “fact check”

False claim: Bill Gates planning to use microchip implants to fight coronavirus

Gates and Reuters join forces for Generation Africa Program 2020

Thomson Reuters Foundation partially funded by Gates Foundation(among others)

AfricaCheck.org partners (including Gates Foundation)

International Fact Checking Network funders.

Securing Democracy (Hamilton 68) neocon council neocons

First Annual REAL Fake News Awards

This is Why You Can’t Trust the Fact Checkers

TheConsciousResistance.com

How a NeoCon-Backed “Fact Checker” Plans to Wage War on Independent Media

Libraries Join NewsGuard in News Literacy Partnership

Microsoft is trying to fight fake news with its Edge mobile browser

Microsoft Edge’s NewsGuard extension now requires a paid membership to use

So what IS the solution here?

Derrick Broze Fact Checks:

1) The 5G/Coronavirus link

2) Soros and the Black Lives Matter Protests

3) The Trump-Epstein Connection

Fact Check: Bill Gates and the “God Gene” Vaccine

Not Fact Checkers by Iain Davis

June 19, 2020 - Posted by | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: