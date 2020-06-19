Who Will Fact Check the Fact Checkers?
Corbett • 06/19/2020
We’ve all come across online fact checkers that purport to warn us away from independent media sites under the guise of protecting us from fake news. But who is behind these fact check sites? How do they operate? And if these ham-fisted attempts at soft censorship aren’t the solution to online misinformation, what is? Join James for this week’s important edition of The Corbett Report podcast, where we explore the murky world of information gatekeeping and ask “Who will fact check the fact checkers?”
SHOW NOTES:
What is fake news – explained l CBC Kids News
Joint Task Force Holds News Conference on 2017 Inauguration
How online hoaxes and fake news played a role in the election
Donald Trump To CNN Reporter: You Are Fake News | CNBC
Fake News Generator: Who starts viral misinformation? – BBC News
“Conspiracy theory” insult is losing its power
CBC on How to Talk to Someone Who’s Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation
False claim: Bill Gates planning to use microchip implants to fight coronavirus
Gates and Reuters join forces for Generation Africa Program 2020
Thomson Reuters Foundation partially funded by Gates Foundation(among others)
AfricaCheck.org partners (including Gates Foundation)
International Fact Checking Network funders.
Securing Democracy (Hamilton 68) neocon council neocons
First Annual REAL Fake News Awards
This is Why You Can’t Trust the Fact Checkers
TheConsciousResistance.com
How a NeoCon-Backed “Fact Checker” Plans to Wage War on Independent Media
Libraries Join NewsGuard in News Literacy Partnership
Microsoft is trying to fight fake news with its Edge mobile browser
Microsoft Edge’s NewsGuard extension now requires a paid membership to use
Derrick Broze Fact Checks:
2) Soros and the Black Lives Matter Protests
3) The Trump-Epstein Connection
Fact Check: Bill Gates and the “God Gene” Vaccine
