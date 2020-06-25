The Mythical North Korean Threat
Tales of the American Empire | June 25, 2020
American troops arrived in Korea in 1945 and never left. South Korea eventually prospered and became a major economic and military power, but American Generals plan to occupy Korea forever. They exaggerate the North Korean threat, ignoring that South Korea has twice its population, 53 times its economic power measured by GDP, and a modern military that is roughly five times stronger than the decrepit North Korean Army. American occupation troops should have left four decades ago, but President Jimmy Carter’s effort to withdraw was thwarted by Generals. The US military remains to deter peace and block unification in order to retain South Korea as a vassal state.
The figure of 60,000 Americans in the Camp Humphreys community includes those at nearby Osan Airbase, the thousands of retirees and their families living nearby who shop at these bases, and American troops at these bases for temporary duty and training exercises.
“The US military remains to deter peace and block unification in order to retain South Korea as a vassal state”.
And, it’s probably a great place for American Missiles to be placed, missiles that can reach China and Russia, in very short time. courtesy of “The Home of the Brave, and the Land of the Free”, because they are “Missiles for Peace”.
Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 26, 2020 |