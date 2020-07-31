Aletho News

Russia vows to respond ‘reciprocally’ to EU sanctions over ‘politically motivated’ & ‘far fetched’ hacking allegations

RT | July 31, 2020

Russian officials have dismissed as “baseless” restrictions imposed by the European Union on individual Russians and an intelligence unit accused of cybercrimes. Moscow has hinted at a mirrored response to Brussels’ sanctions.

“Obviously, the EU’s hostile action will not be left unanswered. As we know, everything in diplomacy is reciprocal,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the EU blacklisted four Russian individuals and the special technologies unit of Russia’s military intelligence agency, known as the GRU, which Brussels accuses of committing cyberattacks. A number of nationals and entities from China and North Korea were hit by sanctions as well.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations as “baseless” and illegal under international law. Moscow said that the sanctions were enacted “under a far-fetched pretense,” and were strictly politically-motivated.

July 31, 2020 - Posted by | Economics, Russophobia | ,

  1. The “Clowns” in the EU should remember that it was RUSSIA which carried the great burden of defeating the NAZI’s in the second World War before they start slapping sanctions on Russia, or individual Russians.
    Some of these people have short memories, and let’s be honest, how successful is the European “Union”? It looks like a clown circus to me……

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 31, 2020 | Reply


