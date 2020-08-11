No more water pollution from oil? Russian scientists create method to effectively clean petroleum products from industrial waste
By Jonny Tickle | RT | August 10, 2020
Scientists from Siberia have developed a technique that effectively removes petroleum from wastewater. Using a sorbent, the new system separates impurities, meaning waste released into the environment will cause much less damage.
The research, published by the United Kingdom’s IOP Publishing, was conducted by scientists based in Krasnoyarsk, a large Siberian city 3,300km east of Moscow.
According to Olga Dubrovskaya, associate professor at Siberia Federal University (SibFU), cultures “eat away” at oil, cleaning the water of “impurities.” Current wastewater treatment technologies only capture about 30 percent of dangerous substances, meaning that many toxicants enter the environment and cause significant environmental damage. By contrast, SibFU’s method removes over 99 percent of all surface and emulsified oil.
The newly developed technique was tested on heat and power equipment at Krasnoyarsk CHP-2, one of the largest thermal power plants in Siberia.
“Bacteria are placed in special spores in the structure of the sorbent,” Dubrovskaya explained. The bacteria sit dormant and activate when oil is detected, at which point the water purification begins.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
August 11, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Environmentalism | Russia
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
2020 Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris’ Message to AJC Global Forum
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Democratic candidates on Israel/Palestine
By Kathryn Shihadah – If Americans Knew – June 27, 2019
… (Statement 1/1/16) The people of the Middle East need a durable peace, and one that protects Israel’s security and interests. In the U.S. Senate, Kamala Harris will be a staunch supporter of Israel.
(1/11/19) So having grown up in the Bay Area, I fondly remember those Jewish national fund boxes that we would use to collect donations to plant trees for Israel,” she said at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in 2017. “Years later when I visited Israel for the first time, I saw the fruits of that effort and the Israeli ingenuity that has truly made a desert bloom.”
(New York Times interview question, Do you think Israel meets international standards of human rights? 6/19/19) Overall, yes. I think Israel as a country is dedicated to being a democracy and is one of our closest friends in that region, and that we should understand the shared values and priorities that we have as a democracy, and conduct foreign policy in a way that is consistent with understanding the alignment between the American people and the people of Israel. … Full article
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,977,643 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
brianharryaustralia on No more water pollution from o… brianharryaustralia on Syria’s Arab Tribes Give… America On Coffee on Syria’s Arab Tribes Give… michael on Conviction of 93-Year-Old War… Alt28 on Conviction of 93-Year-Old War… brianharryaustralia on Conviction of 93-Year-Old War… Robert Browning on Conviction of 93-Year-Old War… michael on Conviction of 93-Year-Old War… Leland Roth on Conviction of 93-Year-Old War… Leland Roth on Iran and China terrify the Emp… brianharryaustralia on Iran and China terrify the Emp… roberthstiver on Horror in Beirut traducteur on Iran and China terrify the Emp… Leland Roth on Iran and China terrify the Emp… michael on Horror in Beirut
Aletho News
- Syria’s Arab Tribes Give Pro-American Forces and SDF One Month to Leave Eastern Syria August 12, 2020
- Conviction of 93-Year-Old War Veteran Is Latest Embarrassment for German Legal System August 11, 2020
- The Brookings Hand Behind Russiagate Points Back to Rhodes Trust Coup on America August 11, 2020
- Former Israeli soldier sues pro-Palestinian Toronto restaurant August 11, 2020
- Trump insists on a Putin visit to US August 11, 2020
- Iran and China terrify the Empire, but why? August 11, 2020
- Lebanon: The Paradise from Hell August 11, 2020
- Horror in Beirut August 11, 2020
- Transhumanism and You August 11, 2020
- Lebanese government resigns: ‘Corruption is stronger than the State’ August 11, 2020
- Israeli Official Reveals Reason behind Slowing down of American Migration to Israel August 10, 2020
- Iran is ready to help Beirut’s reconstruction August 10, 2020
- US man posing as Hong Kong activist disseminates anti-China propaganda August 10, 2020
- Beirut Devastated: The New Paradigm May Be Explosive August 10, 2020
- Lukashenko Says There Will be No ‘Maidan’ in Belarus, ‘We Won’t Let the Country Be Torn Apart’ August 10, 2020
- Syrian tribe declares popular war against US forces, SDF August 10, 2020
- China Denounces Statement of 5 Western Foreign Ministers on Hong Kong as Meddling August 10, 2020
- Afghanistan’s grand assembly approves freeing of 400 Taliban prisoners August 10, 2020
If Americans Knew
- Israeli & Lebanese analysts on Beirut blast & Israel August 7, 2020
- Where do Biden’s VP candidates stand on Palestine? August 6, 2020
- “BREAKING: Israel Bombed Beirut” – Silverstein August 5, 2020
Indian Punchline
- Trump insists on a Putin visit to US August 11, 2020
Craig Murray
- Sugar August 10, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Tropical Nights On The Rise? Not According to CET! August 11, 2020
- Public Lose Interest In Climate Change August 11, 2020
- Forest of Dean Council To Save The World!! August 11, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
There must still be lots of oil in the Gulf of Mexico……Maybe a good place to test this stuff…
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | August 12, 2020 |