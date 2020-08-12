Aletho News

Kamala Harris explains her neoconservative views on the US-Israel relationship to AIPAC (2017)

News Media Inc. | January 23, 2019

Video of woke ™️ Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris explaining her ghoulish, neoconservative views on the Middle East and Israel to AIPAC (The American Israel Public Affairs Committee).

“America’s support for Israel’s security must be rock-solid.”

“As Iran continues to launch ballistic missiles… we must stand with Israel.”

“I support the U.S. commitment to provide Israel with $38 billion in military assistance.”

August 12, 2020

  1. Wow. A Zionist, just like Joe Biden.

    What is appalling, is the pandering to that, the positioning for Jewish/Zionist money to campaign; secondly appalling, is how she and Joe “I’m a Zionist” Biden will commit America to a rogue regime, a terrorist state, which is only committed to itself. Between these two and the commitment to Israel as shown by Trump, America could be swung into another war on behalf of Israel so easily as to be the tragic demise of America. These forces, the Zionist Occupation of Government, are real. Anyone denying that is one of them, is part of it. This Harris will turn out to be another war-monger. What a looming tragedy. And on the domestic front, is it too crazy to wonder is they will want to defund the police. Will Antifa endorse her and Biden? On and on, it’s not too crazy to wonder such. As to this utterly treasonous tirade of devotion to Israel, why? This Harris may be smart, but she’s barren; that is, she lacks vision and compassion and morality.

    She will be a pawn in the hands of the powerful as she shows here.

    Consider if Biden becomes incapacitated. Harris becomes President. Nancy, the talking cadaver Pelosi will be Vice President. Susan Rice as Secretary of State? Possible. Maybe Willie Brown, his Williness, as a San Francisco newspaper columnist called him.

    Out of all this… Israel will further what George Washington warned against; note that “…passionate attachments for others (Nations), should be excluded.”

    Consider the passionate attachment put forth in this speech, the advocacy of traitorous Congressmen and women. They are betraying America for Israel.

    Israel is not an ally. It is the opposite.

    Comment by michael | August 12, 2020


