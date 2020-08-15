All Nuclear Weapons Are Illegal
Tales of the American Empire | August 13, 2020
Americans assume that only select nations can legally build and stockpile nuclear weapons. Corporate media and the US Government constantly warn of grave danger if nations like Iran illegally develop nuclear weapons. They cite the 1970 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, commonly known as the NPT. This is an international treaty to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and to achieve worldwide nuclear disarmament. This treaty means that Iran and the United States should not have nuclear weapons. Nearly every nation in the world signed the NPT because it promised to eliminate nuclear weapons worldwide. The core purpose of the NPT is to eliminate nuclear arms, not to perpetuate the nuclear monopoly of a few countries.
_______________________________
“Nuclear Posture Review”; Office of the US Secretary of Defense; February 2018; https://media.defense.gov/2018/Feb/02…
“Initial analysis of new sub-launched nuclear cruise missile coming shortly”; Aaron Mehta; Defense News; June 1, 2020; https://www.defensenews.com/smr/nucle…
“China’s First Nuclear Test 1964”: William Burr; The National Security Archive; October 16, 2014; https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/nukevault/…
“U.S. Considered ’64 Bombing to Keep China Nuclear-Free”; Jim Mann; Los Angeles Times; September 27, 1998; https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x…
“Arms Control Diplomacy Used To Be Serious – It Has Been Replaced With Stupid Stunts”; Moon of Alabama; June 22, 2020; https://www.moonofalabama.org/2020/06…
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply