Cryptogon | August 15, 2020

Under normal circumstances, before posting this, I probably would have sifted through it for a couple of days to try to verify the main points.

But…

Millie Weaver, the independent reporter who produced and directed the film, has just been indicted and arrested in Ohio:

According to the information I obtained through my investigative inquiries (and partially detailed in the video of her arrest), she was indicted by a grand jury seated in Ohio. The indictment was sealed until served. The nature of her alleged offenses appears to be “process crimes” (e.g. Obstruction of Justice, Tampering with Evidence). It remains unclear whether her indictment is related to her investigation that culminated in today’s release of her investigative documentary ShadowGate, although the timing is more than curious and must not be ignored.

The full film was posted by Tore, one of the whistleblowers in the film, after Weaver was arrested.

