How To Deal With Vocal Vaccine Deniers – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 08/18/2020
The WHO has made a handy-dandy guide on how to debate vaccine deniers. Today on #PropagandaWatch, James delves into the document and examines its ideas.
SHOW NOTES:
Episode 382 – Your Body, Their Choice
Counselling the Public – ImmunizeCanada.ca
Best practice guidance: How to respond to vocal vaccine deniers in public (2017)
Moral reflections on vaccines prepared from cells derived from aborted human foetuses
Addressing Fluoride Hesitancy Using Immunization Approaches
August 19, 2020
