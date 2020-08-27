American Aerial Massacres in Germany
Tales of the American Empire | December 6, 2020
Swinemunde was a beautiful seaside resort on the German Baltic coast. During World War II, it was of no military value other than a few piers where ships could dock. It had escaped aerial attacks as its population grew with refugees from bombed out cities. On March 12, 1945, the United States Army Air Force carpet bombed the town killing over 23,000 civilians. This was not a mistake, but part of a genocide campaign to kill German civilians and destroy homes.
“The Swinemunde Mission 12 March 1945” provides details on the bombing: http://www.the467tharchive.org/swinem…
Details on Allied Terror Bombings in Germany: http://www.revisionist.net/bombing-ge…
Related Tale: “American Mass Bombings of Chinese Cities in World War II”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvJgL…
August 27, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | UK, United States
