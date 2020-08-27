Aletho News

Pro-Israel Kamala Harris pledges not to condition US aid to Israel on human rights

MEMO | August 27, 2020

Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, has eased the concerns of pro-Israel Jewish donors to her party, by pledging not to condition aid to Israel on its human rights record if Joe Biden is elected President.

“Joe has made it clear he will not tie security assistance to any political decisions that Israel makes, and I couldn’t agree more,” Harris is reported saying in a virtual event held with Jewish donors by the Jerusalem Post.

“As vice president, Joe Biden helped ensure unwavering support for Israel’s security,” she continued. “During the Obama-Biden administration, he was a key advocate in securing support for life-saving technologies, which I have seen.”

Vowing to put Israel first, Harris added: “I pledge to you the Biden-Harris administration will sustain our unbreakable commitment to Israel’s security, including the unprecedented military and intelligence cooperation pioneered during the Obama-Biden administration and the guarantee that Israel will always maintain its qualitative military edge.”

The threat of conditioning aid to Israel was suggested by a number of Democrat lawmakers. In July the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders signed a letter calling for the $3.8 billion annual aid given to Israel to be made conditional on the Zionist state ending its violation of Palestinian human rights.

August 27, 2020 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | , , , , , ,

1 Comment »

  1. “As vice president, Joe Biden helped ensure unwavering support for Israel’s security,” she continued.

    ANYONE who wants to be the President of the USA, MUST pledge absolute support for Israel, because the Israel Lobby holds ALL the power in USA Politics.
    Anyone who refuses to support Israel 100% is ‘eliminated’, like Cynthia McKinney, who wouldn’t sign a Pledge of total support for Israel.
    And, no one questions it, such is the Israel Lobby’s power in the USA…

    Watching people like Biden, groveling at the feet of the Israel Lobby is nauseating….

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | August 27, 2020 | Reply


