Point-by-point rebuttal of Kamala Harris’s unscientific climate tweet
By Joe Bastardi | CFACT | September 1, 2020
It’s like shooting fish in a barrel.
Outrageous statements such as this are gifts that keeps on giving.
Let’s check the facts:
1) wildfires less than 20% of earlier 20th century in acreage burned.
2) Hurricane ace index/storm near record lows this year, Globally no increase. EPAC/WPAC well below average So is total Global production this season.
3) Much worse storms than what we see now have always run rampant. The list is legion and too numerous to name.
4) Heatwaves are nothing compared to the 1930s , and if you didn’t have rolling blackouts due to energy policy, there would be less problems, Why the rest of the nation would want to adopt the example of California is beyond any rational person. Besides cold kills more than warm, another fact ignored.
Obviously the person making this statement either does not know these facts, or does and simply seeks to hide them to push a false missive. There can be no other conclusion.
Apparently Kamala Harris does not understand that previous times as warm as today were known as climate optimums, not climate emergencies. We can go on and on, but in this case brevity makes the point.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 1, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science | United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Look at NY folks. Just Look At It!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The Broken Presidential Destiny of JFK, Jr.
Israel’s “Kennedy Curse”?
By Laurent Guyénot • Unz Review • February 11, 2019
On July 16, 1999, John Fitzgerald Kennedy Junior was flying his private Piper Saratoga II, with his wife Carolyn Bessette and his sister-in-law Lauren Bessette. He was to drop Lauren off at Martha’s Vineyard, then fly on with Carolyn to Hyannis Port for the wedding of his cousin, Rory Kennedy, the following day. At 9:39, as he was approaching Martha’s Vineyard airport, John radioed the control tower for landing instructions, giving no sign of difficulty. At 9:41 p.m., witnesses heard and saw an explosion in the sky, at the precise moment when John’s plane suddenly plummeted into the ocean at the radar-recorded speed of 4,700 feet per minute. The next day, pieces of luggage from the plane were found floating nearly two miles away from the point of last radar contact. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,992,669 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
September 2020 M T W T F S S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Aletho News
- Philippines says will not comply with US sanctions on China September 1, 2020
- UN: Saudi Arabia, UAE used cluster bombs in Yemen September 1, 2020
- Macron threatens Lebanon with sanctions unless Beirut brings about ‘real change’ in three months September 1, 2020
- Ceasefire Understanding Reached between Hamas, Zionist Entity September 1, 2020
- Moscow brands US war games in Estonia ‘extremely dangerous,’ denies NATO claims Russian fighter jet violated Danish border September 1, 2020
- US agrees to pay South Carolina $600 million, dispose of plutonium by 2037 September 1, 2020
- Look at NY folks. Just Look At It! September 1, 2020
- Facebook Hires an Israeli Censor September 1, 2020
- US foreign policy elite wants Biden & detests Trump because President failed to launch new NATO missions August 31, 2020
- U.S. Meddling in Chile’s 1964 Presidential Election August 31, 2020
- China no longer interested in expensive Saudi oil: Report August 31, 2020
- Turkish-backed militants steal electricity poles, transmission towers in Syria’s Hasakah: SANA August 31, 2020
- Russiagate without end: US appeals court REVERSES earlier decision to end Flynn criminal case August 31, 2020
- Palestinian student Nizar Issa Qaddoumi forcibly kidnapped by Israeli occupation forces August 31, 2020
- UN: Israel Must Immediately Allow Entry of Fuel, Other Essential Items into Gaza August 31, 2020
- Lebanon president names Mustapha Adib as new prime minister August 31, 2020
- Semi-Grand Strategies August 31, 2020
- Russia now also to blame for US protests & Covid-19 disinformation: former intel head turned CNN analyst August 31, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- Modi and the Abe legacy August 30, 2020
Craig Murray
- Assange Travesty Continues August 30, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Matt McGrath’s Latest Howler! September 1, 2020
- Annual Arctic Meltdown Scare September 1, 2020
- Laura Only Ranks 17th For Minimum Pressure August 31, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply