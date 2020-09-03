Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

False Prophets of Climate Doom

CDN | August 7, 2020

Dr. John Robson looks at the long history of catastrophic climate change predictions that already didn’t happen, currently aren’t happening or soon won’t happen, with some help from the site Extinctionclock.org.

September 3, 2020 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |