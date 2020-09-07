Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The Tangled Web of Cover Upperers

Amazing Polly | September 3, 2020

In this video I expose one of the major tools that both Corrupt State Department officials & phony ‘Fact Checkers’ use to stop the spread of news that threatens their Global Corruption Racket! Are the riots in the US linked to the same shady apparatus is covering up the Ukraine scandals? Are the child trafficking cover-upperers using the tools, too?

To support my work you can contribute (thank you!!) here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge OR Send me something through the mail! My PO Box address is on this page: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact….

Find me on Bitchute (video back & exclusives!): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofF…

September 7, 2020 - Posted by | Deception, Mainstream Media, Warmongering |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |