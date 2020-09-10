Vitamin D, First clinical trial
Dr. John Campbell | September 6, 2020
About 42% of the US population is vitamin D deficient
82% in black people
70% in Hispanics
Association of Vitamin D Status and Other Clinical Characteristics With COVID-19 Test Results, (JAMA Open, 3rd September, Chicago)
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama…
Cohort study of 489 Patients who had a vitamin D level measured in the year before COVID-19 testing
Relative risk of testing positive for COVID-19 was 1.77 times
First clinical trial on vitamin D and COVID Therapy versus best Available Therapy on Intensive Care Unit Admission and Mortality Among Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19: A Pilot Randomized Clinical study (Spain, Journal of steroid biochemistry and molecular biology)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science…
Objective
Vitamin D decreases Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Effect of calcifediol treatment
Calcifediol can rapidly increase serum 25OHD concentration
25-hydroxyvitamin D
Intensive Care Unit Admission and Mortality
Spanish patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
Design
Parallel pilot, randomized, double-masked clinical trial
Setting
Reina Sofia University Hospital, Córdoba, Spain
Participants
76 consecutive patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infection
Clinical picture of acute respiratory infection
Confirmed by a radiographic pattern of viral pneumonia
Positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR
Procedures
All hospitalized patients received as best available therapy
Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin
Allocated at a 2 calcifediol:1
Oral calcifediol (0.532 mg), or not
Oral calcifediol (0.266 mg) on day 3 and 7
Then weekly until discharge
End points, ICU admission and deaths.
Results
50 patients treated with calcifediol
One required admission to the ICU (2%),
Of 26 untreated patients, 13 required admission (50%)
p less than 0.001
Of the patients treated with calcifediol, none died, and all were discharged, without complications
Of the patients not treated, 2 died
Conclusion
Calcifediol seems to be able to reduce severity of the disease
Larger trials with groups properly matched will be required to show a definitive answer
Rationale, activation of the vitamin D receptor (VDR) signalling pathway
Reduced ARDS
Cytokine/chemokine storm
Regulating the renin angiotensin system
Modulating neutrophil activity
Maintaining the integrity of the pulmonary epithelial barrier
Stimulating epithelial repair
Tapering down the increased coagulability
Interesting. But Calcifediol sound like another pharmaceutical product? I thought Vitamin d was produced in the gut from milk with the aid of sunlight? Milk provides the calcium, presumably, while solar radiation helps generate the Vitamin essential to staving off diseases like flu and coronavirus?
