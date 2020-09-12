Aletho News

Israeli warplanes use US Tanf Zone to bomb Syria again

Al-Masdar News | September 11, 2020

BEIRUT, LEBANON – The U.S. Al-Tanf Zone in southeastern Homs has once again been used by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to bomb an area in Syria, a source in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Damascus told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, missiles fired from the Al-Tanf area targeted the town of Al-Safira in southern Aleppo, resulting in a number of explosions and at least two deaths.

The source said a number of missiles targeted the Scientific Research Lab, with a few managing to hit the facility.

He would add that the building suffered damage, but it is believed to be minimal at this time.

The U.S.-led Coalition contends that they are using the Al-Tanf Zone to prevent the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) from returning; however, it is the Syrian Army that has solely faced ISIS in the Homs Governorate.

Thursday night’s attack by the Israeli Defense Forces marks the second time this month and the third time in the last two weeks that they have targeted a site inside of Syria.

The previous attacks targeted the T-4 Airbase in Homs and the Damascus International Airport area.

The attack last night hit the town that has the largest Iranian presence in northern Syria; it has been used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to coordinate with its allied forces in Aleppo and the Idlib countrysides.

  1. More aggression from Israel(who refused to sign up for the International Criminal Court)along with its sponsor, the USA, and it complains about “everyone” being anti-Semites!! Israel also points its accusing finger at Iran for ‘developing Nuclear Weapons’, whilst having its own illegal Nuclear arsenal.
    Israel speaks with “Forked Tongue”…..You cannot trust anything Israel says.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 12, 2020 | Reply


