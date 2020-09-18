The Library of Alexandria is on Fire
Corbett • 09/18/2020
We all know the story of the Library of Alexandria, the vast repository of ancient texts that was burnt to the ground by Caesar in 48 B.C. While the story itself isn’t accurate, it speaks to us today as we face the digital book burnings that are threatening the modern-day Library of Alexandria: the internet. In this speech delivered at the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth’s Justice Rising conference on September 13, 2020, James Corbett connects the dots from that ancient story to the internet censorship of today, and outlines what we can do to fight the fire that is threatening our most important information.
SHOW NOTES:
Justice Rising conference
9/11 Trillions: Follow the Money
Why Aren’t Insurers 9/11 Truthers? – Questions For Corbett #067
Press For Truth BANNED On YouTube!
The Library of Babel – FLNWO #27
Century of Enslavement: The History of The Federal Reserve
YouTube Blacklists Federal Reserve Information. It’s Up To YOU To Spread It!
Continuing our work to improve recommendations on YouTube
Former Twitter software engineer Abhinav Vadrevu explains shadowbanning
Who Will Fact Check the Fact Checkers?
Gordon Crovitz Newsguard co-founder
Agamben book burning quotation
Aeschylus Meets the Mummy: 2,500-Year-Old, Lost Greek Trilogy Found Under Wraps
