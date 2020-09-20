American Mass Bombings of Chinese Cities in World War II
Tales of the American Empire | May 12, 2019
The United States Army Air Forces destroyed most Japanese cities during World War II, and a few cities in China as well. These were not precision airstrikes but mass bombings designed to destroy the city and kill residents.
___________________________________
The Fog of War – Lesson #5; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOCYc…
US Army Air Forces in World War II; https://www.ibiblio.org/hyperwar/AAF/…
September 20, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | China, United States
From the Archives
HOLOCAUST AMNESIA
By Michael Hoffman | On the Contrary | September 19, 2012
The 30th anniversary of the Sabra and Chatila massacre in Lebanon has passed with hardly any notice.
Several hundred Palestinians were butchered by Israeli proxies in Lebanon on September 16, 1982.
Throughout July and August of that year, the Israeli air force, under the command of Ariel Sharon, carpet-bombed clearly marked civilian centers in the city of Beirut, including nursing homes, hospitals and apartment blocks.
In August of 1982 the attacks escalated to terror bombing of downtown Beirut in a true holocaust (death by fire).
The Israelis commit war crimes and atrocities with impunity. They know that after the initial editorial outrage, their mass murder will never form part of a permanent collective ritual of commemoration similar to the eternal remembrance and teaching of the Nazi persecution of Judaic people under the rubric “the Holocaust.” … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
