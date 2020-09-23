Aletho News

The Pandemic is a Test Run – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 09/23/2020

The death cult that wants to suppress humanity has issued their warning: the lockdown of the world in the name of the global scamdemic is not the end of this madness. It is only the beginning. Join James for this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch as he dissects the latest attempt to leverage the climate scam on the back of the COVID scam, and how both of these distractions are being used to indoctrinate the public into the death cult.

SHOW NOTES:
Coronavirus and Climate Change – #PropagandaWatch

What would happen if the world reacted to climate change like it’s reacting to the coronavirus? (May Boeve and others)

Coronavirus can trigger a new industrial revolution

The pandemic didn’t solve climate change. This week’s disasters are proof

Weather Is Not Climate!

Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates

CNN: “The pandemic didn’t solve climate change. This week’s disasters are proof” (Eric Worrall)

  1. We don’t need to worry about “Global Warming”(I’m 71yo, and the planet is no hotter today than when I was a child)…..We don’t need to worry about Corona(It’s killing Older, Weaker people, just like Influenza viruses do, EVERY year.
    We need to worry about the excessive Bullshit we are increasingly expected to accept, mainly from the “1%” who want total control over the rest of us!

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 23, 2020 | Reply


