The Pandemic is a Test Run – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 09/23/2020
The death cult that wants to suppress humanity has issued their warning: the lockdown of the world in the name of the global scamdemic is not the end of this madness. It is only the beginning. Join James for this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch as he dissects the latest attempt to leverage the climate scam on the back of the COVID scam, and how both of these distractions are being used to indoctrinate the public into the death cult.
SHOW NOTES:
Coronavirus and Climate Change – #PropagandaWatch
What would happen if the world reacted to climate change like it’s reacting to the coronavirus? (May Boeve and others)
Coronavirus can trigger a new industrial revolution
The pandemic didn’t solve climate change. This week’s disasters are proof
Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates
CNN: “The pandemic didn’t solve climate change. This week’s disasters are proof” (Eric Worrall)
We don’t need to worry about “Global Warming”(I’m 71yo, and the planet is no hotter today than when I was a child)…..We don’t need to worry about Corona(It’s killing Older, Weaker people, just like Influenza viruses do, EVERY year.
We need to worry about the excessive Bullshit we are increasingly expected to accept, mainly from the “1%” who want total control over the rest of us!
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 23, 2020 |