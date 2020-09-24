Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Israeli authorities destroy Palestinian family home in Silwan, East Jerusalem

Defence for Children Palestine | September 23, 2020

Manal A., 6, shares the story of Israeli authorities demolishing her family’s home in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces regularly demolish Palestinian homes that are built without permits, which are nearly impossible to obtain.

Demolition Under Occupation

Al-Haq | September 24, 2020

Dramatic increase in the average of Palestinian structures demolished by Israeli occupation authorities during 2019.

September 24, 2020 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Timeless or most popular, Video | , , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |