Arrest of Hamas co-founder by Israeli security forces denounced as attempt to undermine Palestinian reconciliation
RT | October 2, 2020
Israeli security forces have arrested senior Hamas leader Hassan Youssef. The two rival Palestinian groups, Hamas and Fatah, have both condemned the move as being politically-charged and a bid to ruin their reconciliation talks.
Youssef was taken at his home in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning. While Israeli authorities have not provided any official information about the move, local media reported that the Hamas co-founder was detained over alleged “renewed” activity by the group.
After helping to found Hamas in the late 1980s, Youssef was repeatedly arrested by the Israeli authorities and spent years behind bars. Hamas has always maintained he was only involved in its political activities, and not associated with its military wing.His arrest was condemned by both Hamas and its rival, Fatah. Hamas claimed the arrest was a politically-motivated move, designed to destabilize the ongoing reconciliation process between the two groups.
“We hereby affirm that the arrest of Sheikh Hassan Youssef by the occupation will not stop the path of unity for which he worked for the past two months,” Hamas said in a statement.
Fatah has voiced a similar opinion on Youssef’s arrest, with the group’s Secretary-General Jibril Rajoub accusing Tel Aviv of “tampering” with the reconciliation talks and attempting to “influence the achievement of national unity.”
“This arrest is a continuation of the occupation’s approach to arresting dozens of our Palestinian people every day, and a continuation of the continuous aggression against our people for decades,” Rajoub stated.
Israel is slowly, relentlessly, eliminating the Palestinians defence of their homeland……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 2, 2020 |
This is sooooo effing predictable. Right out of the goddam Zionists’ and their monster-sh*thole regime’s go-to playbook.
“tampering”????! “effing” is far more like it, and evocative of the endless rape committed on the Palestinians’ bodies and lands for too effing long. Am I gonna have to go to my grave still suffering vicariously with and for these brave human beings? Sadly, I know the answer….
Sheikh Hassan Youssef: I am on my knees and bowing my head, offering respect for and solidarity with you and your people.
We’re all Palestinians now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by roberthstiver | October 2, 2020 |
We must not allow these incessant outrages and crimes against humanity to blind us to the reality that the Zios are fighting a losing battle. They have not succeeded in liquidating the Palestinian people; on the contrary, the Palestinian people continue to hold their own, and even to gain ground. The Zios do not have their long-desired goyimrein Jewish state, and they are not going to get it. Their genocidal enterprise is doomed, their days are numbered. Vive la Palestine !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by traducteur | October 2, 2020 |