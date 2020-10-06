James Corbett Breaks Down the Great Reset
Corbett • 10/05/2020
Pete Quinones of Freeman Beyond the Wall talks to James Corbett about the Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the coming biosecurity state.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
Prince Charles says we need a global Marshall Plan to save the environment
The Great Reset | World Economic Forum
Covid pushes Amazon to record profit
YouTube, Zoom and Facebook censor Leila Khaled for Israel
Episode 359 – The Secrets of Silicon Valley: What Big Tech Doesn’t Want You to Know
8 predictions for the world in 2030
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: 8 PREDICTIONS FOR THE WORLD IN 2030 (video)
The Fourth Industrial Revolution | Full Version (Subtitled)
The Fourth Industrial Revolution: what it means, how to respond
Episode 359 – The Secrets of Silicon Valley: What Big Tech Doesn’t Want You to Know
How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World
How Big Oil Steers the Environmental Movement
What Is Sustainable Development?
“Megacities on the Move – Planned-opolis” – Creepy AGENDA 21 Utopia Promotion
Has an ‘Anti-Science’ Sentiment Overtaken the United States?
How Did This Get Made: The Jane Club with Shawnta Valdes and Neelamjit Dhaliwal
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 6, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
James Corbett Breaks Down the Great Reset
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Duck and Cover and Burn the Heretics: the Modern-Day Cult of Corona
By Helen Buyniski | Helen of desTroy | May 17, 2020
Fear and uncertainty have dominated the media coverage of the Covid-19 epidemic. The novel coronavirus is depicted not as a pedestrian pathogen certain to be beaten into submission by the miracles of modern science any day now, but as an invisible evil lurking everywhere, formidable enough to inspire a respectful terror even in the leading lights of the medical establishment. And in case Americans had any doubt about how they were supposed to regard this new viral threat, the establishment talking heads many rely upon for the self-assured delivery of their news have swapped their usual swagger for apprehension. Amid this ‘confidence vacuum,’ the popular response to the pandemic has taken on a religious cast. Protective measures like masks have taken on a talismanic quality, hand-washing has been elevated to a ritual performance, and a cult built on naming and shaming ‘heretics’ has seized the minds of many – while their rights are quietly stripped away and a paternalistic police state substituted in their place.
Unable to see the microscopic “enemy” they are told threatens the lives of them and their family and deprived of a scientifically proven cure, individuals seeking deliverance from Covid-19 are left with only their faith that the protective measures prescribed by health experts –our scientific priest class– can keep it at bay. If it ended there, the Corona Cult would merely be a curiosity – humans have turned to religion in troubled times since before written history began. But its dark side has already reared its ugly head – those who buck the new orthodoxy are already being blamed for the plague. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,018,082 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Leland Roth on Israel founders were ‘thieves’… roberthstiver on As our (un)civil war escalates… brianharryaustralia on As our (un)civil war escalates… brianharryaustralia on Gantz: During Next War with He… traducteur on Gantz: During Next War with He… jbthring on Lavrov: Doctors at Berlin Clin… brianharryaustralia on Iran Does Not Care about US El… brianharryaustralia on US Bipartisan Bill Would Allow… roberthstiver on Jeffrey Epstein RIP: But Many… aletho on Jeffrey Epstein RIP: But Many… Emir Palmer on Jeffrey Epstein RIP: But Many… Emir Palmer on Jeffrey Epstein RIP: But Many…
Aletho News
- Israel founders were ‘thieves’, Israeli historian says October 6, 2020
- Israel army recruits ex-intelligence officers to spy on Arab Israelis October 6, 2020
- Netanyahu’s Dirty Laundry Tells All October 6, 2020
- How NYT’s Trump Tax “Bombshell” Turned Out to be Yet Another Big Nothing Burger October 6, 2020
- James Corbett Breaks Down the Great Reset October 6, 2020
- Censored Russian Filmmaker Speaks Out Against ‘European Magnitsky Act’ as Yet Another Western Hit-Job Against Moscow October 6, 2020
- As our (un)civil war escalates towards the real thing, America is in throes of unrest unlike any in its history October 6, 2020
- UN Venezuela Report Omits US Human Rights Violations October 5, 2020
- Calls for France to reveal location of nuclear waste dumped in Algeria October 5, 2020
- Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon October 5, 2020
- PCR Inventor: “It doesn’t tell you that you are sick” October 5, 2020
- ‘False’ positive Covid-19 tests saw non-contagious people counted as fresh infections & triggered 2nd wave alarm – Belgian media October 5, 2020
- Iran Does Not Care about US Election Result: Spokesman October 5, 2020
- Lavrov: Doctors at Berlin Clinic Where Navalny Was Treated Found No Signs of Military-Grade Poisons October 5, 2020
- Covid experts: there is another way October 5, 2020
- Influx of foreign fighters to Nagorno-Karabakh could lead to region wide conflict October 5, 2020
- Israel and the World Refugee Crisis October 5, 2020
- History as Warfare: The ‘1619 Project’ and the Plot to Destroy the Republic October 5, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- Once upon a time, Kuwait was a key partner for India October 5, 2020
Craig Murray
- How a Police State Starts October 4, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Forget The Russians! NATO To Combat Climate Change! October 5, 2020
- Social Costs of Carbon Dioxide? October 5, 2020
- Hols October 3, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply