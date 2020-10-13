Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

ER Doctor from Sweden Explains it all – the Science, Logic & Philosophy!

Ivor Cummins • October 12, 2020

Superb conversation with Dr. Sebastian Rushworth, covering the gamut.

Google him and his articles – superb. https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/0…

October 13, 2020 - Posted by | Economics, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |