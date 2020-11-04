Aletho News

Chaos! Mystery Votes Cast Doubt On US Election

By Daniel McAdams | November 4, 2020

The introduction and legalization of “ballot harvesting,” where operatives can collect and submit boxes of ballots without proof of identity, has thrown a huge monkey wrench into last night’s presidential vote tally. States are wavering wildly as hundreds of thousands of votes are suddenly “discovered.” Hillary Clinton’s former lawyer is behind the mass legalization of this questionable process. Is this the worst run election in US history? Watch today’s Liberty Report:

