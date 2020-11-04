Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 11/04/2020

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

So how do you start from the same facts and arrive at exactly opposite conclusions? Let’s find out as we delve into a recent report about lockdown-related deaths from The Sunday Times.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:
Simon Dolan tweet

Lockdown legal challenge against UK goverenment

Revealed: how elderly paid price of protecting NHS from Covid-19

80% of NYC’s coronavirus patients who are put on ventilators ultimately die, and some doctors are trying to stop using them

From Bioethics to Eugenics

The truth about lockdowns

Stats Hold a Surprise: Lockdowns May Have Had Little Effect on COVID-19 Spread

The Failed Experiment of Covid Lockdowns

Decreased Influenza Activity During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, Australia, Chile, and South Africa, 2020

Mises’s Non-Trivial Insight (Praxeology vs Pragmatism)

#PropagandaWatch rss feed

November 4, 2020 - Posted by | Deception, Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |