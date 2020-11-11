Israel seeks to stop flights to Beirut airport
MEMO | November 11, 2020
An Israeli legal team is seeking punitive measures against airlines and insurance companies which fly or provide services to Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport under the pretext of supporting Lebanese Hezbollah group, Israel Hayom newspaper reported.
The paper said on Monday that the Israeli team has sent “warning letters” to major airlines around the world, claiming that by operating civilian flights to Beirut’s airport, they risk falling foul of international law and committing war crimes.
The team has also demanded the companies suspend all services provided to the airport or face legal action on charges of supporting a terrorist organisation.
“The Beirut International Airport has become a hornet’s nest for Hezbollah,” the letter said, adding that the airport and its surrounding area have witnessed large-scale terrorist operations by the group.
Over the past month months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has repeatedly shown maps allegedly showing missiles and weapons storage sites belonging to Hezbollah, in areas close to the airport. None of his “evidence” has been corroborated.
