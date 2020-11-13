Aletho News

The Canadian Military Declares War on Canadians – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 11/13/2020

Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca joins us to delve deeper into the insane story of the Canadian military fake wolves psyop. We go beyond the ludicrous story of the government using fake wolves to scare the public to discover that the Canadian military is now openly announcing that they are targeting the Canadian public themselves with their newly-weaponized public affairs department. The Canadian military has declared war on Canada. Will Canadians even notice?

Canadian Military FAKE WOLVES FEAR CAMPAIGN EXPOSED! But You WON’T BELIEVE What They Are Doing NEXT!!!

Forged letter warning about wolves on the loose part of Canadian Forces propaganda campaign that went awry

THIS Is How You CONDITION The Masses For The MILITARIZATION OF COVID-19(84)!!!

Canadian military wants to establish new organization to use propaganda, other techniques to influence Canadians

Vancouver Mega Freedom Rally Live with Press For Truth

Press For Truth BANNED On YouTube!

  1. The Western MSM(newspapers/TV/internet/ etc) now keeps the people in Western ‘Democracies’ in a state of permanent anxiety, with threats/Dangers/Pandemics/etc etc…….

    “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the population alarmed(and hence clamorous to be lead to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, ALL of them imaginary”…..H,L Menken 1880- 1956

    “The fact that an opinion is widely held is no evidence whatsoever that it is not utterly absurd”….Bertrand Russell.

    “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored”….Aldous Huxley

    “In politics, absurdity is not a handicap”……..Napoleon Bonaparte

    “The people will believe what the Media tells them to believe”……George Orwell.

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | November 13, 2020 | Reply


